'Violence against women insults God', says Pope Francis in New Year's speech at 55th World Day of Peace event

Pope Francis urged the world to "roll up our sleeves" for peace in a New Year's message on Saturday and called violence against women an affront to God reported Deccan herald



At the 55th World Day of Peace, he devoted his urged the people around world to stop violence at Saint Peter's Square. He added "Let's go home thinking peace, peace, peace. We need peace. I was looking at the images in the television programme 'In His Image' today, about war displaced people, the miseries. This is happening today in the world. We want peace,"



Pope Francis also canceled his New Year's Eve tradition of visiting the life-sized manger set up in St. Peter's Square, again to avoid a crowd. In an unusual move for Francis, the 85-year-old pontiff donned a surgical mask for a Vespers service of prayer and hymns Friday evening as he sat in an armchair. But he also delivered a homily standing and unmasked.

"A sense of being lost has grown in the world during the pandemic,'' Francis told the faithful in St. Peter's Basilica.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 07:51 PM IST