Watch Video: Pope Francis delivers Christmas message, says 'take care of the poorest whom the pandemic risks marginalising...'

Pope Francis, ushering in the ninth Christmas of his pontificate, celebrated a solemn vigil Mass in St. Peter's Basilica for around 2,000 people ensuringCOVID-19 restrictions.

On Christmas eve, his Holiness took to Twitter and wrote, "For it to be truly #Christmas, let us not forget this: God comes to be with us and asks us to take care of our brothers and sisters, especially the poorest, the weakest, the most fragile, whom the pandemic risks marginalising even more."

Reuters reported: "Brothers and sisters, standing before the crib, we contemplate what is central, beyond all the lights and decorations, which are beautiful. We contemplate the child," he said in the homily of the Mass con-celebrated with more than 200 cardinals, bishops and priests. All but him wore masks.

The religious leader has been active on Twitter to constantly share Christmas messages towards the world's Roman Catholics and other netizens.

His recent post, made minutes ago, read, "The Word became flesh in order to dialogue with us. God does not desire to carry on a monologue, but a dialogue. By the coming of Jesus, the Person of the Word made flesh, into our world, God showed us the way of encounter and dialogue."

"Let us allow ourselves to be evangelized by the humility of #Christmas, of the manger, of the poverty and simplicity with which the Son of God entered the world. Let us allow ourselves to be evangelized by the humility of the Child Jesus," read another Tweet ahead of the festive.

Tonight a light has been lit, a kindly light, reminding us that in our littleness, we are beloved sons and daughters, children of the light. Let us rejoice together, for no one will ever put out this light, the light of Jesus, who tonight shines brightly in our world. #Christmas — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) December 24, 2021

Dear sister or brother, if as in Bethlehem, the darkness of night overwhelms you, if the hurt you carry inside cries out "You are worthless", tonight God responds and tells you: “I love you just as you are. I became little for you. Trust me and open your heart to me". #Christmas — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) December 24, 2021

This is what we should ask Jesus for at #Christmas: the grace of littleness. “Lord, teach us to love littleness. Help us to understand that littleness is the way to authentic greatness”. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) December 25, 2021

Jesus is born close to the forgotten ones on the peripheries. He comes to ennoble the excluded and He is first revealed to them: not to educated and important people, but to the shepherds, to poor working people. #Christmas — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) December 25, 2021

Saturday, December 25, 2021, 06:16 PM IST