e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

World

Updated on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 06:16 PM IST

Watch Video: Pope Francis delivers Christmas message, says 'take care of the poorest whom the pandemic risks marginalising...'

FPJ Web Desk
Pope Francis | Photo: AFP

Pope Francis | Photo: AFP

Advertisement

Pope Francis, ushering in the ninth Christmas of his pontificate, celebrated a solemn vigil Mass in St. Peter's Basilica for around 2,000 people ensuringCOVID-19 restrictions.

On Christmas eve, his Holiness took to Twitter and wrote, "For it to be truly #Christmas, let us not forget this: God comes to be with us and asks us to take care of our brothers and sisters, especially the poorest, the weakest, the most fragile, whom the pandemic risks marginalising even more."

Reuters reported: "Brothers and sisters, standing before the crib, we contemplate what is central, beyond all the lights and decorations, which are beautiful. We contemplate the child," he said in the homily of the Mass con-celebrated with more than 200 cardinals, bishops and priests. All but him wore masks.

Watch video, right here:

Advertisement

The religious leader has been active on Twitter to constantly share Christmas messages towards the world's Roman Catholics and other netizens.

His recent post, made minutes ago, read, "The Word became flesh in order to dialogue with us. God does not desire to carry on a monologue, but a dialogue. By the coming of Jesus, the Person of the Word made flesh, into our world, God showed us the way of encounter and dialogue."

Advertisement

"Let us allow ourselves to be evangelized by the humility of #Christmas, of the manger, of the poverty and simplicity with which the Son of God entered the world. Let us allow ourselves to be evangelized by the humility of the Child Jesus," read another Tweet ahead of the festive.

Take a look at some of his tweets, right here:

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Sachin Tendulkar shares throwback pics of Christmas celebration, netizens react Sachin Tendulkar shares throwback pics of Christmas celebration, netizens react
Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 06:16 PM IST
Advertisement