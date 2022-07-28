Vinod Ghai to take over as Punjab Advocate General: CM Bhagwant Mann

Senior Advocate Vinod Ghai |

Eminent lawyer Vinod Ghai is set to be the next advocate general of Punjab, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann announced on Thursday.

"He is a competent lawyer and we sincerely hope that the cases of Punjab will be properly advocated," said Mann after he emerged from a cabinet meeting.

When asked about speculation regarding the key position, Mann said rumours were being spread by political rivals of AAP, who wanted to thwart the party's imminent growth in other states.

Mann also targeted Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann over the latter's comments about Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

"Shaheed Bhagat Singh laid down his life for the freedom of the country at the age of 23 and there are statues of Shaheed Bhagat Singh not only in India but also in Pakistan and he is respected there also. Simranjit became a parliamentarian by the oath of the constitution and he is insulting the same," the chief minister said.

Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann had reportedly referred to the freedom fighter as a "terrorist" triggering a major controversy.

Mann also said that the state cabinet has approved the new milling policy, for the upcoming paddy harvest season. He said that the new policy will stop the smuggling of paddy by the mafia.

Bhagwant Mann also clarified that those prisoners who are very close to completing their sentence or who are handicapped, will be released on the occasion of Guru Teg Bahadur's Gurupurab (Prakash Parv. On the occasion of 15th August, the prisoners who are very near to completing the sentence will be released. All the women who have completed 50% of their sentence will also be released, in which handicapped women will be given priority.