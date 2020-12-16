Vijay Diwas: PM Modi pays tribute to jawans at National War Memorial, lights 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal'

PM Modi also lit the 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' from the eternal flame of the National War Memorial on the occasion. He was joined by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the chief of defence staff and tri-service chiefs as he laid a wreath and paid homage to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the country.

Four victory mashaals (flaming torches) will be carried to various parts of India, including to the villages of Param Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra awardees of the 1971 war, the defence ministry has said.