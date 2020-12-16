Vijay Diwas: Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Rahul Gandhi, others pay tribute to brave martyrs

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several other leaders on Wednesday extended their wishes to countrymen on the occasion of the Vijay Diwas.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Indian Army made a historic change on the world map on this day. "On this day in 1971, the Indian Army, with its indomitable courage and valour, made a historic change on the world map, protecting the universal values of human freedom. This mark with golden letters in history will continue to make every Indian proud. Happy Vijay Diwas," Shah said in a tweet.