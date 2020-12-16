Vijay Diwas: Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Rahul Gandhi, others pay tribute to brave martyrs

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several other leaders on Wednesday extended their wishes to countrymen on the occasion of the Vijay Diwas.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Indian Army made a historic change on the world map on this day. "On this day in 1971, the Indian Army, with its indomitable courage and valour, made a historic change on the world map, protecting the universal values of human freedom. This mark with golden letters in history will continue to make every Indian proud. Happy Vijay Diwas," Shah said in a tweet.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the country will always remember the brave soldiers who wrote a new saga of bravery in the 1971 war. "Today, on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, I salute the valour and bravery of the Indian Army. I remember the bravery of the brave soldiers who wrote a new saga of bravery in the 1971 war. Their sacrifice is a source of inspiration for all Indians. Nation will always revere them," Singh tweeted.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda, extending his wishes on Vijay Diwas, tweeted: "Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on the 'Vijay Diwas', a symbol of valour and bravery shown to Pakistan in the 1971 war of the Indian Army. Salute to the national guards who have sacrificed their lives in defence of Mother India."
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended wishes to countrymen on the occasion of the Vijay Diwas. “I send my greetings to the people of the country on the anniversary of India's win over Pakistan in the 1971 war and I also salute the courage of Indian Army. This happened a time when India's neighbouring country were aware of the Prime Minister's bravery and they were afraid of breaching borders", Gandhi tweeted.
"Today is #VijayDiwas , India marks it's military victory over Pakistan in 1971 war. 93000 Pak soldiers surrendered. We bow down our heads with gratitude. #VijayDiwas2020," Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted.
He also shared a video of the Border Security Forces paying tributes through a relay race. "180 km baton relay race was run by 930 BSF boys and girls in the mid night at international border and completed in less then 11 hours," read his post, which also had a short clip of the relay race.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the people of India will always be proud of the Indian Army. "The people of India will always be proud by remembering the history of the brave soldiers of India by forcing the Pakistani army to kneel in the 1971 war with their bravery and valor. Today I salute the courage and valour of the Indian soldiers on the occasion of Vijay Diwas," Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted.
After Pakistan faced defeat in the 1971 war its Army Chief General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with his 93,000 troops, surrendered to allied forces which also comprised Indian Army personnel.
In the 1971 war, India divided Pakistan into two pieces. This is one of India's biggest victories. Vijay Diwas is celebrated on December 16 every year to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in 1971.
