Karnataka Shocker: 6 Men Barge Into Hotel Room, Thrash & Molest Muslim Woman For Being With Man From Different Faith (VIDEO)

Haveri: In a shocking incident, around six youths barged into a hotel and attacked an interfaith couple in Karnataka's Hanagal town of Haveri District. They also filmed the couple during their private moment and made the video viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that the youths knock at the door of the hotel room and then barge into the room and thrash the woman and the Hindu man present in the hotel room.

The woman was married to another man

There are reports that the Hindu man was in the room with the woman who was married to another man. The youths also attacked the woman who can be seen standing near the bed inside the room.

Moral policing horror from #Karnataka's Haveri. Muslim youths beat up interfaith couple staying at a lodge in Haveri. Nearly 7 men barge into a lodge & thrash the couple.

Victims were dragged to the streets & assaulted, while filming the… pic.twitter.com/JNHFbm9o5V — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) January 11, 2024

The incident occurred at a private hotel in Hanagal

where the group of the attackers knocked at the door and asked the man to open the door saying that they want to check if water was coming into the room. The man opened the door and the youths entered the room and started thrashing the Hindu man who was with woman wearing hijab.

'Have you come and slept with a burqa?'

The youths shouted at the man and the woman. They beat the woman saying, "Have you come and slept with a burqa?", "Do you want our girl?" they also shouted while hitting the man. The video of the incident is going viral on social media. The police has taken a young into their custody and they are carrying out an investigation into the matter.

They took them outside the hotel and further assaulted

After hitting the couple inside the hotel room, they took them outside the hotel and further assaulted them on the road. It can be seen in the video that a youth drags the woman out of the hotel room. While the other youths are seen taking the man out of the room and also beating him on their way out of the room.

The woman has been sent for medical check up

The woman who has been assaulted in the incident has been sent for medical check up at the Hanagal Taluka Hospital and the police will take action after the reports come out and the investigation is completed into the matter.

The couple file complaint against the accused

There are reports that the victim woman and the man lodged a complaint at the police station after which the police registered a case for attempr to murder, kidnapping and outraging the modesty of woman. There are reports that the police has arrested another accused in the case and has started a search operation to nab the other accused into the matter.