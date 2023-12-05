Video: 'Will Blacken My Face On Dec 7', Says MP Cong MLA Phool Singh Baraiya Who Predicted BJP Won’t Win Over 50 Seats |

Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya who got elected from Bhander assembly seat in Datia district has hit the headlines after he claimed that he stood by his statement made before the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls about blackening his face and he would do it on December 7.

Baraiya's promise before polls

Baraiya had promised before the state assembly polls that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would get even 50 seats in MP assembly polls 2023 then he would blacken his face with his hand in front of the Raj Bhavan in the state capital Bhopal.

As the election results were announced on Sunday and the BJP emerged victorious with a thumping majority of 163 seats out of 230 assembly seats in the state, the video of the Congress MLA is going viral on social media.

"I will fulfil it on December 7 at 2 pm"

Speaking to ANI, the Congress MLA said, "I stand by my statement. Though I want to make it clear that if the Election Commission of India (ECI) conducts fair elections today, I can say in writing that the BJP does not have enough votes in Madhya Pradesh to win its 50 MLAs. Even if I have to red our face by shedding blood to save the country, democracy and the Constitution, we will do it."

On the question, when he would fulfil his pledge (about blackening face), he said, "I will fulfil it on December 7 at 2 pm." Meanwhile, speaking about election results in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress MLA alleged that it was a conspiracy of the BJP to form the government in the state.

"I travelled a lot (during the assembly elections), nowhere did I feel that the people of Madhya Pradesh want the BJP to win. Neither was it imposed before, nor during the elections, nor after the elections. Even today, when people are asked, they say how did this happen? Actually this is not the attitude of the public, it is a conspiracy of BJP to form the government," he alleged.

"Election is between notes and votes"

He further claimed that the BJP created such an environment of the election in the country that the election is between notes and votes.

"Bharatiya Janata Party has created such an environment of elections and democracy in the country that the election is between notes and votes. Now each vote is bought for Rs 10000 and envelopes are sent to their homes. They (BJP) have spoiled the elections," he alleged.

He also claimed that this time there was a storm of Congress that he had not even heard about in the last 10-20 years.

MP Assembly Polls

Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and its result was declared on Sunday along with three other states. The BJP registered a comprehensive victory in the state by winning 163 seats while the Congress party came a distant second after winning 66 seats and Bharat Adivasi Party won one seat in the state.