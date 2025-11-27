Rajasthan News: CBI Busts Jaipur ITAT Bribery Racket; Judicial Member, Advocate Among Those Arrested

CBI officials seized over Rs 1 crore during raids across Jaipur, Kota and other locations in the ITAT bribery case | Representational Image

Jaipur, Nov 27: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has busted a criminal network involving an advocate, a judicial member, ITAT, an assistant registrar at the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) Jaipur, and other unknown public servants and private persons for settling appeals pending in the ITAT bench, Jaipur, in favour of concerned appellants in lieu of a bribe.

Accused Booked In Fresh CBI Case

The CBI registered the instant case on November 25th against the accused Advocate Rajendra Singh and others, including Sitalaxmi, Member and Assistant Registrar, Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), Jaipur.

Advocate And Judicial Member Arrested With Cash Recoveries

During the operation, Advocate Rajendra Singh was arrested on November 25th with a bribe amount of Rs 5.5 lakhs paid by the appellant Muzammil through the hawala network. Subsequently, Judicial Member Sitalakshmi was arrested on November 26th along with the recovery of Rs 30 lakhs from her official car, and the appellant Muzammil was also arrested.

Draft Orders Manipulated For Bribes, Says Investigation

The investigation revealed that Judicial Member Sitalakshmi would send a “draft order” to Advocate Rajendra before delivering the verdict. The final order was prepared only after receiving the amount.

Raids Conducted Across Multiple Cities

The central agency conducted a number of raids at Jaipur, Kota, and other places and seized cash amounting to more than Rs. 1 crore, transaction details, property documents, and other incriminating documents indicating an organised syndicate.

Accused Sent To Custody

The court has sent the accused on remand until November 29th. As per the official release of CBI, the search operation and follow-up action are still in progress.