 Rajasthan News: CBI Busts Jaipur ITAT Bribery Racket; Judicial Member, Advocate Among Those Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan News: CBI Busts Jaipur ITAT Bribery Racket; Judicial Member, Advocate Among Those Arrested

Rajasthan News: CBI Busts Jaipur ITAT Bribery Racket; Judicial Member, Advocate Among Those Arrested

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has busted a criminal network involving an advocate, a judicial member, ITAT, an assistant registrar at the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) Jaipur, and other unknown public servants and private persons for settling appeals pending in the ITAT bench, Jaipur, in favour of concerned appellants in lieu of a bribe.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 05:43 PM IST
article-image
CBI officials seized over Rs 1 crore during raids across Jaipur, Kota and other locations in the ITAT bribery case | Representational Image

Jaipur, Nov 27: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has busted a criminal network involving an advocate, a judicial member, ITAT, an assistant registrar at the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) Jaipur, and other unknown public servants and private persons for settling appeals pending in the ITAT bench, Jaipur, in favour of concerned appellants in lieu of a bribe.

Accused Booked In Fresh CBI Case

The CBI registered the instant case on November 25th against the accused Advocate Rajendra Singh and others, including Sitalaxmi, Member and Assistant Registrar, Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), Jaipur.

Advocate And Judicial Member Arrested With Cash Recoveries

FPJ Shorts
Rajasthan News: CBI Busts Jaipur ITAT Bribery Racket; Judicial Member, Advocate Among Those Arrested
Rajasthan News: CBI Busts Jaipur ITAT Bribery Racket; Judicial Member, Advocate Among Those Arrested
'Abhishek Nayar Masterclass': UP Warriorz Make Merry During WPL Auction 2026, Buy Back Deepti Sharma, Add Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield
'Abhishek Nayar Masterclass': UP Warriorz Make Merry During WPL Auction 2026, Buy Back Deepti Sharma, Add Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield
Mumbai: Class 10 Girl From Ghatkopar Accuses Mother, Uncle Of Forcing Her Into Prostitution | Details Here
Mumbai: Class 10 Girl From Ghatkopar Accuses Mother, Uncle Of Forcing Her Into Prostitution | Details Here
Sikkim State Lottery Result: November 27, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dancer Thursday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: November 27, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dancer Thursday Weekly Draw

During the operation, Advocate Rajendra Singh was arrested on November 25th with a bribe amount of Rs 5.5 lakhs paid by the appellant Muzammil through the hawala network. Subsequently, Judicial Member Sitalakshmi was arrested on November 26th along with the recovery of Rs 30 lakhs from her official car, and the appellant Muzammil was also arrested.

Draft Orders Manipulated For Bribes, Says Investigation

The investigation revealed that Judicial Member Sitalakshmi would send a “draft order” to Advocate Rajendra before delivering the verdict. The final order was prepared only after receiving the amount.

Raids Conducted Across Multiple Cities

The central agency conducted a number of raids at Jaipur, Kota, and other places and seized cash amounting to more than Rs. 1 crore, transaction details, property documents, and other incriminating documents indicating an organised syndicate.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Rajasthan Police Crackdown On Gangster Glorification: 3 Arrested, 2 Detained For Selling Jackets...
article-image

Accused Sent To Custody

The court has sent the accused on remand until November 29th. As per the official release of CBI, the search operation and follow-up action are still in progress.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan News: CBI Busts Jaipur ITAT Bribery Racket; Judicial Member, Advocate Among Those Arrested

Rajasthan News: CBI Busts Jaipur ITAT Bribery Racket; Judicial Member, Advocate Among Those Arrested

Sikkim State Lottery Result: November 27, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: November 27, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Former Congress MP Kumar Ketkar Claims CIA & Mossad ‘Plotted’ To Unseat UPA In 2014 Elections -...

Former Congress MP Kumar Ketkar Claims CIA & Mossad ‘Plotted’ To Unseat UPA In 2014 Elections -...

VIDEO: Indrajaal Unveils AI-Powered Anti-Drone Patrol Vehicle To Counter Emerging Threats

VIDEO: Indrajaal Unveils AI-Powered Anti-Drone Patrol Vehicle To Counter Emerging Threats

Bihar Broad Daylight Robbery Caught On Cam: Masked Men Loot Ornaments, Cash From Jewellery Shop In...

Bihar Broad Daylight Robbery Caught On Cam: Masked Men Loot Ornaments, Cash From Jewellery Shop In...