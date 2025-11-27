 Former Congress MP Kumar Ketkar Claims CIA & Mossad ‘Plotted’ To Unseat UPA In 2014 Elections - VIDEO
Ketkar also said that while there was some public dissatisfaction with then–Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, such discontent alone could not have caused Congress' seat count to plummet so drastically. According to him, "this was not the people's mandate."

Vinay Mishra
Updated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 05:27 PM IST
In a shocking statement, senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Kumar Ketkar has alleged that the United States’ Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad conspired to remove the Congress-led UPA government from power in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

According to Ketkar, the drastic fall of Congress from 206 seats in 2009 to just 44 seats in 2014 was not the result of public mandate but the outcome of a foreign intelligence operation aimed at preventing a stable Congress-led government from returning to power.

A video of Ketkar making these claims, shared by news agency PTI, is from a Congress-organised event held on Constitution Day, Wednesday (November 26, 2025). In the clip, Ketkar can be heard speaking in Marathi, asserting that the mandate of 2014 was “not the people’s mandate.”

“The mandate was not the people’s,” claims Ketkar

In his speech, Ketkar said, “The Congress won 145 seats in 2004 and 206 seats in 2009. Had this trend continued, the party could have secured around 250 seats and comfortably stayed in power. But in 2014, the tally suddenly dropped to 44.”

To justify his claim, he alleged that both CIA and Mossad feared that a stable Congress-led government would restrict their ability to influence India’s internal matters or push their policy preferences.

Congress Faces Karnataka CM Post Rift; Leaders Ask Mallikarjun Kharge To Take Swift Action
He further claimed that Mossad had collected detailed data from Indian states and constituencies, and both agencies had compiled extensive voter databases to influence the election outcome.

Ketkar also said that while there was some public dissatisfaction with then–Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, such discontent alone could not have caused Congress’ seat count to plummet so drastically. According to him, “this was not the people’s mandate.”

