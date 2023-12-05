 MP: Won Yet Defeated, Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya To Blacken His Face Outside Raj Bhawan To Fulfil Pre-Poll Promise (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Won Yet Defeated, Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya To Blacken His Face Outside Raj Bhawan To Fulfil Pre-Poll Promise (WATCH)

MP: Won Yet Defeated, Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya To Blacken His Face Outside Raj Bhawan To Fulfil Pre-Poll Promise (WATCH)

Before the assembly election, he had taken a pledge that if BJP wins even 50 Assembly seats then he will blacken his face in front of Raj Bhawan.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 05, 2023, 03:38 PM IST
article-image
MP: Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya To Blacken His Face In Front Of Raj Bhawan To Fulfil Pre-Assembly Election Promise |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress’ winner from Bhander Assembly seat Phool Singh Baraiya is likely to arrive in Bhopal in a day or two to fulfil his old pledge. Before the assembly election, he had taken a pledge that if BJP wins even 50 Assembly seats then he will blacken his face in front of Raj Bhawan.

BJP won 163 Assembly seats, leave the talk of crossing 50 seats. When media persons contacted Baraiya about his pledge, he said without any hesitation that he will definitely go to Bhopal in a day or two to blacken his face in front of the Raj Bhawan.

Read Also
MP Election Results: Any Machine With Chip Can Be Hacked, Says Digvijaya Singh On EVMs
article-image

An old video of Baraiya taking the pledge has gone viral on social media. Now, common people and even politicians are waiting to see whether Baraiya will really blacken his face with his own hands.

Nakul Nath had invited people to Kamal Nath's oath taking ceremony

In a similar turn of events, an old video of Chhindwara MP Nakul Nath inviting people to the oath taking ceremony of his father Kamal Nath is also going viral on social media. Almost a month ago, during an event of outsource employees in the district, Nakul Nath had invited people to Bhopal to witness the swearing in ceremony of Kamal Nath as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Read Also
MP: Lab Owner Booked For Installing Camera In Employee’s Bathroom In Ujjain
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Won Yet Defeated, Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya To Blacken His Face Outside Raj Bhawan To...

MP: Won Yet Defeated, Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya To Blacken His Face Outside Raj Bhawan To...

'Some MLAs Didn't Get 50 Votes In Their Village, How Is It Possible?': Kamal Nath On MP Election...

'Some MLAs Didn't Get 50 Votes In Their Village, How Is It Possible?': Kamal Nath On MP Election...

Bhopal: RBI Trades Rs 2000 Notes For Rs 10 Coins, Shocks Note Holders Queuing Up For Exchange

Bhopal: RBI Trades Rs 2000 Notes For Rs 10 Coins, Shocks Note Holders Queuing Up For Exchange

MP: BJP Tears Into Digvijaya Singh's 'EVM Hacked' Claim Says Congress Complains Only When It Loses

MP: BJP Tears Into Digvijaya Singh's 'EVM Hacked' Claim Says Congress Complains Only When It Loses

MP Election Results: Any Machine With Chip Can Be Hacked, Says Digvijaya Singh On EVMs

MP Election Results: Any Machine With Chip Can Be Hacked, Says Digvijaya Singh On EVMs