MP: Won Yet Defeated, Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya To Blacken His Face Outside Raj Bhawan To Fulfil Pre-Poll Promise (WATCH)

MP: Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya To Blacken His Face In Front Of Raj Bhawan To Fulfil Pre-Assembly Election Promise

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress’ winner from Bhander Assembly seat Phool Singh Baraiya is likely to arrive in Bhopal in a day or two to fulfil his old pledge. Before the assembly election, he had taken a pledge that if BJP wins even 50 Assembly seats then he will blacken his face in front of Raj Bhawan.

BJP won 163 Assembly seats, leave the talk of crossing 50 seats. When media persons contacted Baraiya about his pledge, he said without any hesitation that he will definitely go to Bhopal in a day or two to blacken his face in front of the Raj Bhawan.

An old video of Baraiya taking the pledge has gone viral on social media. Now, common people and even politicians are waiting to see whether Baraiya will really blacken his face with his own hands.

Nakul Nath had invited people to Kamal Nath's oath taking ceremony

In a similar turn of events, an old video of Chhindwara MP Nakul Nath inviting people to the oath taking ceremony of his father Kamal Nath is also going viral on social media. Almost a month ago, during an event of outsource employees in the district, Nakul Nath had invited people to Bhopal to witness the swearing in ceremony of Kamal Nath as the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.