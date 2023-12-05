MP: Lab Owner Booked For Installing Camera In Employee’s Bathroom In Ujjain |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A girl working as a lab technician at Aarti Pathology located on Maksi Road here has accused the lab owner of installing cameras in the bathroom. Madhav Nagar police station has seized cables and other electronic equipment and registered an FIR.

The complainant girl from Gulana (Shajapur district), works as a lab technician with Aarti Pathology and lives on the third floor above the same building. Accusing the son of the lab director, the girl said that on Sunday, when she went to the bathroom to take a bath, her hand touched the bulb installed there due to which some cables and electronic equipment came out from near the bulb.

"When I got suspicious, I first told my brother-in-law on phone. During this, I also called the owner Ankur Golash and when I informed him, he told me that a sensor was installed and asked to remove the sensor. When I refused, he started taking it out forcibly. After some time, I made a video of the equipment and sent it to my brother-in-law. He said that this is a hidden camera."

As soon as she got information about the camera, she lodged a report at the police station against lab owner Ankur Golash.

ASP Guruprasad Parashar said that on the complaint of the girl, a case has been registered under Sections 342, 354, 354-C, and 506 of the IPC against the accused. Electronic devices have been found but they are yet to be examined, he said.