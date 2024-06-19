Video: Speeding Car Loses Control, Overturns Several Times On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway; 1 Dead, 5 Injured

X

A woman died and five others were injured after their car lost control and crashed on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on June 9.

The vehicle, which was travelling from Gujarat, veered into the road verge in the Bandikui region of Dausa district, overturning several times before coming to a stop. The entire incident was captured on camera.

Location: Delhi-Mumbai Expressway



Injuries 🤕 : 1 lost life and 5 are injured



Fatigue and Sleep are a major risk on highways,which the driver must recognise,accept and take rest.



Recognise signs of fatigue and take a quick break/power nap.



Signs of Fatigue :

— DriveSmart🛡️ (@DriveSmart_IN) June 19, 2024

The deceased, Shanta Devi, a resident of Gujarat, was severely injured in the accident. She was rushed to SMS Hospital in Jaipur, where she later succumbed to her injuries. Five other family members travelling with her were also injured and are receiving medical treatment.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, two passengers were killed and 27 others injured after a bus collided with a truck in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday (June 19) morning, police said.

The accident occurred near Kasrawad town when the bus was going towards Indore, an official said.

"A 42-year-old man and a woman aged 32 - both of them bus passengers - were killed and 27 others injured in this accident," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Tarunendra Singh Baghel said.

Narayan Lal, an injured passenger, alleged that the accident took place due to the bus driver's careless driving.

The bus was speeding and the driver lost control over it at a turn that resulted in its collision with a truck, he said.

The officials said that 15 seriously injured persons have been admitted to the Khargone district hospital, while others are undergoing treatment at a community health centre in Kasrawad.

The truck driver was among the seriously injured persons, they said.