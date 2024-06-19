 Video: Speeding Car Loses Control, Overturns Several Times On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway; 1 Dead, 5 Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo: Speeding Car Loses Control, Overturns Several Times On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway; 1 Dead, 5 Injured

Video: Speeding Car Loses Control, Overturns Several Times On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway; 1 Dead, 5 Injured

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, two passengers were killed and 27 others injured after a bus collided with a truck in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday (June 19) morning, police said.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, June 19, 2024, 04:41 PM IST
article-image
X

A woman died and five others were injured after their car lost control and crashed on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on June 9.

The vehicle, which was travelling from Gujarat, veered into the road verge in the Bandikui region of Dausa district, overturning several times before coming to a stop. The entire incident was captured on camera.

Watch the video here:

The deceased, Shanta Devi, a resident of Gujarat, was severely injured in the accident. She was rushed to SMS Hospital in Jaipur, where she later succumbed to her injuries. Five other family members travelling with her were also injured and are receiving medical treatment.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, two passengers were killed and 27 others injured after a bus collided with a truck in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday (June 19) morning, police said.

The accident occurred near Kasrawad town when the bus was going towards Indore, an official said.

"A 42-year-old man and a woman aged 32 - both of them bus passengers - were killed and 27 others injured in this accident," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Tarunendra Singh Baghel said.

Narayan Lal, an injured passenger, alleged that the accident took place due to the bus driver's careless driving. 

The bus was speeding and the driver lost control over it at a turn that resulted in its collision with a truck, he said.

Read Also
Nagpur Car Crash VIDEO: 5 Injured After Minor Rams Speeding Vehicle Into Roadside Vendors &...
article-image

The officials said that 15 seriously injured persons have been admitted to the Khargone district hospital, while others are undergoing treatment at a community health centre in Kasrawad.

The truck driver was among the seriously injured persons, they said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: June 19, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: June 19, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: June 19, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: June 19, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Kerala Lottery Result: June 19, 2024 - Fifty-Fifty FF 99 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Kerala Lottery Result: June 19, 2024 - Fifty-Fifty FF 99 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Video: Speeding Car Loses Control, Overturns Several Times On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway; 1 Dead, 5...

Video: Speeding Car Loses Control, Overturns Several Times On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway; 1 Dead, 5...

Telangana: 46-Year-Old Sub-Inspector Booked In Kaleshwaram For Sexually Assaulting Female Constable

Telangana: 46-Year-Old Sub-Inspector Booked In Kaleshwaram For Sexually Assaulting Female Constable