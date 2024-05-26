VIDEO: Speeding AUDI Luxury Car Kills Elderly Man Who Went To Buy Milk In Noida, Days After Pune Porsche Crash

Speeding AUDI Luxury Car Kills Elderly Man Who Went To Buy Milk In Noida, Days After Pune Porsche Crash | X

Noida: An incident similar to the devastating Porsche car accident that occurred in Pune has come to light from Noida, in which a luxury car owner knocked down an elderly man on Sunday morning. The horrific incident was caught on CCTV camera installed in the area, and the video of the incident is circulating on social media. It can be seen in the video that a speeding Audi car hit the old man walking on the road, due to which the man was tossed several feet in the air and died in the accident.

The incident occurred near the Kanchanjanga Apartments in Sector 53 in Noida at around 11 am this morning. There are reports that the elderly man, who has been identified as Janak Dev Shah (63), went to buy milk when the Audi car knocked him down and fled the spot. The victim was a resident of Sector 53, and the accident occurred when he was passing by the Kanchanjanga Apartments.

Elderly Man Tossed In The Air

The impact was so severe that the elderly man flew into the air several feet and landed on the ground, resulting in the death of the victim. There are reports that when Janak Dev did not return for a long time, his relatives started searching for him. After some time, they found him lying dead in the middle of the road. They informed the police about the accident upon spotting the dead body of the victim.

Police Initiates Probe

The police arrived at the spot and registered a case in connection with the matter. The Sector 24 Police Station filed the case against an unknown white Audi car. The video of the accident is going viral on social media, and it can be seen in the video that the old man is walking on the road when the white Audi car comes from behind and hits the old man at high speed, due to which the man was tossed in the air and the luxury car owner fled the spot after the accident.

CCTV Footage Of The Horrific Accident Surfaces

The police have initiated an investigation in connection with the accident. They are examining the CCTV footage of the accident and are trying to identify the car owner involved in the accident. The police have not been able to trace the accused who killed the elderly man and fled the spot. The police have formed several teams to nab the accused, and a search operation has been initiated by the police.

Pune Porsche Car Crash

The incident occurred days after a speeding Porsche car owner killed two techies while driving at high speed allegedly under the influence of alcohol. The incident claimed the lives of two engineers who were riding on a bike while returning from a party.

Minor Driver Held

The car was driven by a 17-year-old minor who is the son of a builder in Pune. The incident occurred on the night of May 18-19, and the minor suspect was apprehended by the public and handed over to the police. The accused is facing the ire of the public after the death of the engineers in the accident.