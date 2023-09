VIDEO: Rahul Gandhi Arrives At Delhi's Anand Vihar Railway Station, Dons Coolie Attire & Carries Luggage

Rahul Gandhi Arrives At Anand Vihar Railway Station | Twitter

New Delhi, September 21: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday once again surprised people by visiting a Railway station here and interacting with the porters to know their concerns. According to party sources, the Congress leader arrived at Anand Vihar Railway station to talk to the coolies. Gandhi spoke at length with them and discussed the issues they face, the source said.

Rahul Gandhi's visit comes months after a few porters urged him to meet them

The Congress leader's visit comes months after few porters urged him to meet them to understand their issues and work for their uplift. The Congress leader, in the last few months, has surprised people with his visits among people. Rahul Gandhi had visited Bengali Market, Jama Masjid area to have food and then visited Mukherjee Nagar area to interact with the UPSC aspirants.

Earlier, He visited Delhi University's PG Men's hostel

He had also visited Delhi University's PG Men's hostel to have lunch with the students and then took a truck ride from Haryana's Murthal to Ambala to understand their pain.

He also visited the farmlands during the paddy sowing season

Gandhi had also visited the farm lands during the paddy sowing season and interacted with farmers in Haryana's Sonepat, visited bike mechanic shops in Delhi's Karol Bagh area, visited Azadpur Mandi amid skyrocketing prices of vegetables.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He had also invited the farmers of Sonepat and a vegetable vendor Rameshwar separately over lunch

He had also invited the farmers of Sonepat and a vegetable vendor Rameshwar separately over lunch at his residence here. Recently, he also undertook motorcycle rides in Ladakh, Leh and Kargil region to interact with the people.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)