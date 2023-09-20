Rahul Gandhi Slams Govt For 'Insult to OBC Community,' Demands Immediate Implementation Of Women's Reservation Bill (WATCH)

New Delhi, September 20, 2023: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, addressing the Lok Sabha, expressed his support for the Women's Reservation Bill while highlighting the importance of including the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the bill. He began his speech by remarking on the honor of speaking in the new Lok Sabha building, emphasizing the significance of the occasion.

I stand in support of the Women's Reservation Bill.



Yesterday, while listening to the discussion, the issue of Sengol came up, and a conversation about the transfer of power from the British to the people of India. Before handing over power to the people of India, the British… pic.twitter.com/UWSqm8evCZ — Congress (@INCIndia) September 20, 2023

Gandhi reminisced about a recent discussion in the Lok Sabha that touched upon the historical transfer of power from the British colonial rulers to the people of India. He recalled how India's freedom fighters had asserted that the power was being transferred to the people of India, which marked a revolutionary moment. He pointed out that granting voting rights to all women in India from its inception was a historic decision, as the vote became the mechanism for transferring power.

Gandhi underscored the ongoing struggle between those who empower India and those who seek to diminish its power. He highlighted the landmark move of empowering women through Panchayati Raj, wherein they were provided reservations and the opportunity to participate in politics.

A huge step forward in the transfer of power to the women of India was the Panchayati Raj, where they were provided with reservations and allowed to enter the political system on a significant scale.



This is a significant step, and I believe that everyone in this room agrees… pic.twitter.com/juwdZiL9NC — Congress (@INCIndia) September 20, 2023

Gandhi supports Women's Reservation Bill, but says it's incomplete

The Women's Reservation Bill, he noted, is a significant step forward for the women of India, and he asserted that all members of the house agreed on its importance.

However, Gandhi noted that the bill is incomplete in his view as it lacks OBC reservation. He stressed the importance of ensuring that a large segment of India's women have access to reservations.

He expressed his concern about the requirement for a new census and delimitation to implement the bill.

"Two things seem strange to me. Firstly, the necessity of conducting a new census, and secondly, the delimitation for implementation. . This bill can be implemented today. I wonder if this is designed to push the ball forward for 7-8 years," Gandhi said.

There is one thing in my view that makes this bill incomplete. I would have liked to see OBC reservation included in this bill. I think it's very important that a large chunk of Indian women should have access to this reservation, and that is missing in this bill.



There are also… pic.twitter.com/IP0KROB6ZR — Congress (@INCIndia) September 20, 2023

Rahul Gandhi questions President Murmu's absence

Gandhi also commented on the absence of the President of India in the process of transitioning from the old Lok Sabha building to the new one.

"This is a nice building but I would have liked to see President of India in this process. Our President is a woman, she represents the tribal community, and it would have been befitting to have her visible during this transfer from old house to new," Gandhi said.

Furthermore, Gandhi criticised the government for using distractions to divert attention from important issues, such as the Adani controversy and the caste census. He urged the government to focus on the critical matters facing the country.

This is a quite nice building with lovely peacock decor. Frankly, I would have liked to see the President of India in this process.



The President of India is a woman; she represents the tribal community, and it would have been befitting to have her visible in this transfer… pic.twitter.com/8ODZRXMjaJ — Congress (@INCIndia) September 20, 2023

Only 3 OBC secretaries among 90: Gandhi

In his research for the speech, Gandhi said, he investigated the representation of the OBC community in various institutions. He highlighted the fact that out of the 90 secretaries responsible for managing the government of India, only three are from the OBC community. These secretaries control just 5% of India's budget, which he found deeply troubling.

"This is an insult and shame to OBC community. The only way to accurately determine the numbers of OBCs, Dalits, and Adivasis is through a caste census," Rahul Gandhi said.

Talking about the nitty-gritties of the Women's Reservation Bill, Gandhi said, "There is no need for census and delimitation to implement this bill. Give 33% reservation to women right away."

"Only caste census can give the answer to the number of OBC, Dalit and Adivasi in the country. I have a suggestion for the government. Pass the Women's Reservation Bill...Get the caste census done as soon as possible...and if you are not doing it, we will do it," says Congress MP… pic.twitter.com/I3EtO701JL — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2023

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)