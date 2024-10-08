 VIDEO: PM Narendra Modi Arrives At BJP Headquarter To Celebrate Historic Victory In Haryana Elections
BJP won 48 seats out of 90 Assembly constituencies in Haryana and is set to come back to power for a record third term in the state.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 08:10 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (October 8) evening reached the BJP headquarters in Delhi to celebrate and acknowledge party workers after the historic victory in Haryana.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda reached the headquarters.

