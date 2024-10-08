VIDEO: PM Narendra Modi Arrives At BJP Headquarter To Celebrate Historic Victory In Haryana Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (October 8) evening reached the BJP headquarters in Delhi to celebrate and acknowledge party workers after the historic victory in Haryana.
Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda reached the headquarters.
Read Also
Congress' Jairam Ramesh Files Complaint With ECI Alleging Delay In Updating Haryana Election Trends...
BJP won 48 seats out of 90 Assembly constituencies in Haryana and is set to come back to power for a record third term in the state.
FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 4 Arrested For Smuggling Rare Sand Boa Snake Near Maker Tower, Cuffe Parade; Police Act On Tip-Off
'Dear 170-0...': Pakistani Fan Takes Brutal Dig At Team India In Multan During PAK vs ENG 1st Test; Picture Goes Viral
Haryana Election Results 2024: Congress' 'Jalebi Jugaad' Failed, Says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi As BJP Registers Historic Win; VIDEO
Haryana Election Results 2024: BJP Makes History With Third Consecutive Win, Securing Major Seats In Jat-Dominated Regions