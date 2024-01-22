Video: PM Modi Performs 'Dandavat Pranam' To Ram Lalla Idol After Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

In a sheer display of devotion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed 'Dandavat Pranam' (offering prayers after lying down) after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla idol concluded at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple In Ayodhya.

Earlier, the Prime Minister performed the Pran Pratishtha rituals, the ceremony permeating energy into the idol of Ram Lalla, transforming it from a mere form into a deity.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya.#RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/q8TpjShaUw — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi finally unveiled the face of Ram Lalla during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony held at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. He participated in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony along with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

#WATCH | Ram Lalla idol at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya#RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/QOW51jbt5L — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

The Prime Minister reached Ayodhya earlier in the day to take part in the auspicious ceremony.

"The divine moment of Pran Prathishta of Shri Ram Lala in Ayodhya Dham is an emotional moment for everyone. It is my good fortune to be part of this unique programme. Jai Siyaram," PM Modi said in a tweet.