 Video: PM Modi Performs 'Dandavat Pranam' To Ram Lalla Idol After Pran Pratishtha Ceremony
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo: PM Modi Performs 'Dandavat Pranam' To Ram Lalla Idol After Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

Video: PM Modi Performs 'Dandavat Pranam' To Ram Lalla Idol After Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

Earlier, the Prime Minister performed the Pran Pratishtha rituals, the ceremony permeating energy into the idol of Ram Lalla, transforming it from a mere form into a deity.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, January 22, 2024, 01:30 PM IST
article-image

In a sheer display of devotion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed 'Dandavat Pranam' (offering prayers after lying down) after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla idol concluded at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple In Ayodhya.

Earlier, the Prime Minister performed the Pran Pratishtha rituals, the ceremony permeating energy into the idol of Ram Lalla, transforming it from a mere form into a deity.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi finally unveiled the face of Ram Lalla during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony held at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. He participated in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony along with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Read Also
Ram Temple Consecration LIVE Updates: 'Ram Lalla Will Not Stay In Tent Now,' Says PM Modi After Pran...
article-image

The Prime Minister reached Ayodhya earlier in the day to take part in the auspicious ceremony.

"The divine moment of Pran Prathishta of Shri Ram Lala in Ayodhya Dham is an emotional moment for everyone. It is my good fortune to be part of this unique programme. Jai Siyaram," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat Transforms Into Mini Ayodhya As Ram Temple Consecration Sparks Fervent Celebrations

Gujarat Transforms Into Mini Ayodhya As Ram Temple Consecration Sparks Fervent Celebrations

'Ram Is Law Of India; Ram Lalla Won't Stay In Tent Now': PM Modi's Top Quotes After Inaugurating...

'Ram Is Law Of India; Ram Lalla Won't Stay In Tent Now': PM Modi's Top Quotes After Inaugurating...

7 AI-Generated Images Showing Ram Lalla's Return To Ayodhya

7 AI-Generated Images Showing Ram Lalla's Return To Ayodhya

Ram Temple Consecration LIVE Updates: 'Ram Lalla Will Not Stay In Tent Now,' Says PM Modi After Pran...

Ram Temple Consecration LIVE Updates: 'Ram Lalla Will Not Stay In Tent Now,' Says PM Modi After Pran...

First Look: Ram Lalla Idol Adorned In Gold, Unveiled At Grand Ayodhya Temple (IN PICS)

First Look: Ram Lalla Idol Adorned In Gold, Unveiled At Grand Ayodhya Temple (IN PICS)