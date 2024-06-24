Video: People Kick, Punch & Throw Chairs At Each Other After Fight Breaks Out Over Missing Chicken Leg Pieces In Biryani During Wedding Ceremony In UP’s Bareilly

X

A video going viral on social media shows people kicking, punching, and throwing chairs at each other during a wedding ceremony in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly after a fight broke out between the groom’s and the bride’s family members over missing chicken leg pieces in the biryani.

Watch the video here:

Bareilly, UP.

Chicken leg pieces in the biryani got over at the wedding dawaat.

So, the groom and his guests were served kicks, punches, and flying chairs.pic.twitter.com/rhmxIAw35m — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) June 24, 2024

As per reports, members of the bride’s family ended up beating the groom’s family members and other baraatis after they objected to missing chicken leg pieces in the biryani and started creating a ruckus.

The situation escalated to the point where the groom's family refused to proceed with the marriage.

However, after extensive persuasion, both parties reached a compromise, allowing the marriage formalities to be completed.

According to reports, while the wedding formalities were being completed on one side, food was being served to the baraatis on the other. During this time, some baraatis did not receive the leg pieces in the chicken biryani. When the baraatis objected to this. This escalated tensions, and soon kicking and punching started between the two parties.

The groom also joined the fray with the baraatis. During the fight, someone recorded a video and posted it on social media. According to the Nawabganj police station, no party has lodged any complaint regarding this incident. The police have stated that they will take action if a complaint is received.

The baraatis reported that the groom's side initially refused to proceed with the wedding and asked the baraatis to leave. However, after much coaxing from the bride's side, the matter was settled late at night, and the remaining wedding formalities were completed.