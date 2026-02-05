 Video: Opposition Walks Out Of Rajya Sabha During PM Modi’s Reply To Motion Of Thanks
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo: Opposition Walks Out Of Rajya Sabha During PM Modi’s Reply To Motion Of Thanks

Video: Opposition Walks Out Of Rajya Sabha During PM Modi’s Reply To Motion Of Thanks

Opposition MPs walked out of the Rajya Sabha during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address. Modi highlighted India’s rising global influence, new trade agreements, and leadership of the Global South. He also targeted the TMC, alleging governance failures in West Bengal and accusing it of protecting infiltrators.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 05:46 PM IST
article-image

Opposition MPs staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was delivering his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address.

During his speech, the Prime Minister emphasised India’s growing global stature, stating that the country has emerged as a trusted partner for several nations and is playing a key role in global welfare. “Today, the entire world speaks of the Global South, and India has emerged as a strong voice for it on global platforms,” he said.

Modi added that the world is rapidly moving toward a new global order and that an objective analysis of current circumstances shows a growing inclination toward India. Describing the country as both “Vishwamitra” and “Vishwabandhu,” he said India is strengthening international partnerships and pursuing forward-looking trade agreements with countries worldwide.

The Prime Minister noted that India has recently finalised nine trade deals, including what he described as the “mother of all deals” with the 27-member European Union.

FPJ Shorts
Arrest Not The Default For Minor Offences, Says Supreme Court; Notice Must Come First
Arrest Not The Default For Minor Offences, Says Supreme Court; Notice Must Come First
Hindustan Copper Q3 Profit Jumps To ₹156 Cr From ₹63 Cr, Income Rises To ₹687 Cr From ₹328 Cr
Hindustan Copper Q3 Profit Jumps To ₹156 Cr From ₹63 Cr, Income Rises To ₹687 Cr From ₹328 Cr
VIRAL: Craig David's Flying Fish Rescue Video Ends Shockingly, Fans React 'You Sent It To Death' - Watch
VIRAL: Craig David's Flying Fish Rescue Video Ends Shockingly, Fans React 'You Sent It To Death' - Watch
US Seizes Over 200 Domains Linked To India-Based Syndicate In Illegal Online Pharmacy Crackdown
US Seizes Over 200 Domains Linked To India-Based Syndicate In Illegal Online Pharmacy Crackdown
Read Also
'I Advised PM Not To Come Fearing Congress MPs': Speaker Om Birla After PM Modi Misses Lok Sabha...
article-image

In a sharp political attack, Modi criticised the Trinamool Congress (TMC), saying its leaders should reflect on their shortcomings. He alleged that people in West Bengal are suffering under the state government and accused it of attempting to protect infiltrators by approaching the courts, prioritising power over public welfare.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Opposition Walks Out Of Rajya Sabha During PM Modi’s Reply To Motion Of Thanks
Video: Opposition Walks Out Of Rajya Sabha During PM Modi’s Reply To Motion Of Thanks
Arrest Not The Default For Minor Offences, Says Supreme Court; Notice Must Come First
Arrest Not The Default For Minor Offences, Says Supreme Court; Notice Must Come First
Ghaziabad Tragedy: Psychiatrist Urges Psychological Autopsy After 3 Minor Girls Die By Suicide Over...
Ghaziabad Tragedy: Psychiatrist Urges Psychological Autopsy After 3 Minor Girls Die By Suicide Over...
WATCH: PM Modi Replies To President’s Address In Rajya Sabha Amid Opposition Uproar
WATCH: PM Modi Replies To President’s Address In Rajya Sabha Amid Opposition Uproar
BIG Relief For BJP MP Anurag Thakur! SC Lifts 9-Year Ban On Ex-BCCI President, Allows Him To Hold...
BIG Relief For BJP MP Anurag Thakur! SC Lifts 9-Year Ban On Ex-BCCI President, Allows Him To Hold...