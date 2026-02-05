Video: Opposition Walks Out Of Rajya Sabha During PM Modi’s Reply To Motion Of Thanks

Opposition MPs staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was delivering his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address.

During his speech, the Prime Minister emphasised India’s growing global stature, stating that the country has emerged as a trusted partner for several nations and is playing a key role in global welfare. “Today, the entire world speaks of the Global South, and India has emerged as a strong voice for it on global platforms,” he said.

Modi added that the world is rapidly moving toward a new global order and that an objective analysis of current circumstances shows a growing inclination toward India. Describing the country as both “Vishwamitra” and “Vishwabandhu,” he said India is strengthening international partnerships and pursuing forward-looking trade agreements with countries worldwide.

The Prime Minister noted that India has recently finalised nine trade deals, including what he described as the “mother of all deals” with the 27-member European Union.

In a sharp political attack, Modi criticised the Trinamool Congress (TMC), saying its leaders should reflect on their shortcomings. He alleged that people in West Bengal are suffering under the state government and accused it of attempting to protect infiltrators by approaching the courts, prioritising power over public welfare.