Video of Mehbooba Mufti offering prayers at temple goes viral, she says: 'We are a secular country' (Watch)

On Tuesday, Mehbooba Mufti, the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), visited a temple in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, where she performed a ritual of offering water on the Shivling. A video capturing the event has gone viral on social media.

Mehbooba Mufti visited Navgrah Mandir during her trip to Poonch and was observed performing a 'jal' offering to the sacred Shivling inside the temple.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

When asked by reporters on Thursday about her visit to the temple, the former J&K CM said: "We live in a secular country where Ganga-jamuni tehjib exists. This temple was built by Yashpal Sharma & his son wanted me to go inside temple. After that, somebody gave me a vessel containing water, so it would have been wrong to deny it so I offered prayers."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mehbooba Mufti earlier criticised the BJP for destroying the homes and livelihoods of underprivileged individuals in Jammu and Kashmir with bulldozers.

Read Also Mehbooba Mufti welcomes Army Court suggestion of life term for captain in Amshipura 'staged'...