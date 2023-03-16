Video of Mehbooba Mufti offering prayers at temple goes viral, she says: 'We are a secular country' (Watch)

On Tuesday, Mehbooba Mufti, the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), visited a temple in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, where she performed a ritual of offering water on the Shivling. A video capturing the event has gone viral on social media.
Mehbooba Mufti visited Navgrah Mandir during her trip to Poonch and was observed performing a 'jal' offering to the sacred Shivling inside the temple.
When asked by reporters on Thursday about her visit to the temple, the former J&K CM said: "We live in a secular country where Ganga-jamuni tehjib exists. This temple was built by Yashpal Sharma & his son wanted me to go inside temple. After that, somebody gave me a vessel containing water, so it would have been wrong to deny it so I offered prayers."
Mehbooba Mufti earlier criticised the BJP for destroying the homes and livelihoods of underprivileged individuals in Jammu and Kashmir with bulldozers.
