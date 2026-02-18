 Video Of Bihar Dy CM Samrat Choudhary ‘Eating Khaini’ In Assembly Sparks Row
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo Of Bihar Dy CM Samrat Choudhary ‘Eating Khaini’ In Assembly Sparks Row

Video Of Bihar Dy CM Samrat Choudhary ‘Eating Khaini’ In Assembly Sparks Row

A viral video from the Bihar Assembly shows Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary allegedly consuming ‘khaini’ during proceedings, triggering a political row. RJD mocked him on X, posting, “80 chutki 90 taal, ragadke mooh mein daal.” While critics called it indiscipline, supporters claimed he may have been eating a mouth freshener.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 08:02 PM IST
article-image

A video from the ongoing Budget Session of the Bihar Assembly has triggered a political controversy after it surfaced on social media showing Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Samrat Choudhary apparently consuming something during the proceedings.

The clip shows Choudhary rubbing a substance on his palm and then placing it in his mouth while seated in the House. Social media users and opposition supporters have claimed that the Deputy CM was consuming ‘khaini’ (chewing tobacco) inside the Assembly.

The opposition party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) shared the viral video on X, taking a swipe at Choudhary. The party captioned the post, “80 chutki 90 taal, ragadke mooh mein daal”, and wrote, “Sadan mein khaini khane ki ninja technique!”

Read Also
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: NDA Surges Ahead As Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary And Maithili Thakur...
article-image

As the clip spread rapidly across X and Facebook, it sparked mixed reactions. Several users criticised the alleged act, saying the Assembly is a “temple of democracy” and such behaviour, if true, amounts to indiscipline. Others reacted humorously, with one comment reading, “Bihar mein vikas ho na ho, paramparaayein kaayam rehni chahiye.”

FPJ Shorts
'Scotland’s T20 World Cup Entry A 'Lucky Break,' But Real Goal Is More Top-Level Cricket': CEO Trudy Lindblade
'Scotland’s T20 World Cup Entry A 'Lucky Break,' But Real Goal Is More Top-Level Cricket': CEO Trudy Lindblade
​'Fakr Hai, Maulai Hoon': Sufis Stand Firm Against ‘Radd E Maulaiyat’ Movement
​'Fakr Hai, Maulai Hoon': Sufis Stand Firm Against ‘Radd E Maulaiyat’ Movement
‘Like Playing In A Nightclub’: Brad Currie On Eden Gardens Atmosphere
‘Like Playing In A Nightclub’: Brad Currie On Eden Gardens Atmosphere
BSP Chief Mayawati To Contest UP Assembly Elections Alone, Rejects Alliance Talks
BSP Chief Mayawati To Contest UP Assembly Elections Alone, Rejects Alliance Talks

Meanwhile, supporters of the Deputy Chief Minister argued that he may not have been consuming tobacco and could instead have been having a mouth freshener or cardamom.

There has been no official statement from Choudhary regarding the viral video so far.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BSP Chief Mayawati To Contest UP Assembly Elections Alone, Rejects Alliance Talks
BSP Chief Mayawati To Contest UP Assembly Elections Alone, Rejects Alliance Talks
Video Of Bihar Dy CM Samrat Choudhary ‘Eating Khaini’ In Assembly Sparks Row
Video Of Bihar Dy CM Samrat Choudhary ‘Eating Khaini’ In Assembly Sparks Row
Ramadan 2026: Crescent Moon Sighted In Delhi, Hyderabad; Moon Sighting Committee Announces 1st Day...
Ramadan 2026: Crescent Moon Sighted In Delhi, Hyderabad; Moon Sighting Committee Announces 1st Day...
Domestic Violence Case: SC Issues Notice To Mohammed Shami For Response On Plea Filed By Hasin...
Domestic Violence Case: SC Issues Notice To Mohammed Shami For Response On Plea Filed By Hasin...
After Robodog Row, Galgotias Professor Updates LinkedIn To ‘Open To Work’
After Robodog Row, Galgotias Professor Updates LinkedIn To ‘Open To Work’