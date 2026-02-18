Video Of Bihar Dy CM Samrat Choudhary ‘Eating Khaini’ In Assembly Sparks Row

A video from the ongoing Budget Session of the Bihar Assembly has triggered a political controversy after it surfaced on social media showing Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Samrat Choudhary apparently consuming something during the proceedings.

The clip shows Choudhary rubbing a substance on his palm and then placing it in his mouth while seated in the House. Social media users and opposition supporters have claimed that the Deputy CM was consuming ‘khaini’ (chewing tobacco) inside the Assembly.

The opposition party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) shared the viral video on X, taking a swipe at Choudhary. The party captioned the post, “80 chutki 90 taal, ragadke mooh mein daal”, and wrote, “Sadan mein khaini khane ki ninja technique!”

As the clip spread rapidly across X and Facebook, it sparked mixed reactions. Several users criticised the alleged act, saying the Assembly is a “temple of democracy” and such behaviour, if true, amounts to indiscipline. Others reacted humorously, with one comment reading, “Bihar mein vikas ho na ho, paramparaayein kaayam rehni chahiye.”

Meanwhile, supporters of the Deputy Chief Minister argued that he may not have been consuming tobacco and could instead have been having a mouth freshener or cardamom.

There has been no official statement from Choudhary regarding the viral video so far.