Video: Mob Attacks Police After Villager’s Death During High-Speed Chase In UP’s Moradabad

A chaotic scene unfolded in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad after villagers attacked a police team on Friday.

The enraged mob alleged that a local man, Sonu, died after being chased by police for an illegal mining recovery, leading to a tragic accident.

The villagers claimed that Sonu, who was driving a tractor, was crushed to death after his vehicle overturned while being pursued by police officers.

In the video, furious villagers are seen pelting stones and attacking the police with sticks. One officer was knocked unconscious in the chaos, and several policemen were taken hostage, their uniforms torn as tensions escalated.

The incident took place in Tarf Dalpatpur village in the Thakurdwara police station area.

According to locals, the tragedy began when Sonu went out to collect soil from the fields with his tractor-trolley on Friday morning. They allege that a constable demanded a bribe of ₹500 per trolley. When Sonu refused to pay, he was chased by him and three other policemen.

Out of fear, Sonu did not stop, and during the high-speed chase, his tractor overturned, crushing him beneath it.

Following the accident, villagers blocked the Thakurdwara-Jaspur road, demanding justice and the registration of a case against the police officers involved. They also attacked the police team that arrived at the scene, leading to further chaos.

A heavy police force, along with senior officials like the District Magistrate (DM) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Satpal Antil, were dispatched to defuse the situation and rescue the hostage officers.

The incident has raised tensions in the area, as residents accuse the police of extortion, blaming their actions for Sonu’s death.

Authorities are now under pressure to resolve the case quickly and fairly as they face mounting public outrage.