VIDEO: Maruti Van Thrown Into Air After Blast Due To Fire In Bulandshahr; Check Safety Precautions To Be Taken While Parking During Summer

Maruti Van Blasts After Catching Fire In UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr: Many incidents of parked cars catching fire have come to the fore in the recent past. This may be caused due to the spike in temperatures in the summer season. Temperatures are soaring in many parts of the country, resulting in an increase in incidents of cars and other parked vehicles catching fire.

Another incident of a car catching fire has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. The car not only caught fire, but it also exploded after huge flames emanated from the car. The horrific incident was caught on camera, and the video of the incident is circulating on social media.

About The Incident

The incident occurred in Khanpur in Bulandshahr on Thursday. A Maruti Van which was stationed in the middle of Khanpur Market in Bulandshahr suddenly caught fire, and huge flames were seen emanating from the car. The car kept burning for around 20 minutes, after which a huge blast occurred in the burning car. Luckily, there was no one present near the car when the incident occurred.

CNG-powered Car

The video of the incident is going viral on social media, and it can be seen in the video that people are panicked on witnessing the massive explosion which took place after the car caught fire. There are reports that the Maruti Van was a CNG-powered car, and the explosion occurred due to the gas cylinder which was installed in the car.

Safety Precautions During Summer

There are various reasons due to which a car catches fire as it is parked in the heat or direct sunlight during summer. If you also leave your car parked outside in the summer season, then you should pay attention to some things as one mistake might cause the car to catch fire and burst like a bomb.

1 Check for the lighter: Usually, people light cigarettes and leave the lighter inside the car. Due to the intense heat and sunlight, the lighter may blast, and the car may catch fire. Therefore, check for the lighter before leaving your car and don't leave the lighter inside the car while parking in sunlight.

2 Fuse Capacity: Check for the fuse capacity which is inside the bonnet of the car before installing any device during modification. If you install a device which has more capacity than the capacity of the fuse, this might turn the car into a target of fire due to the rising heat and temperature.

3 Water Bottles: Never leave a water bottle on the seat or inside the car where it may come into contact with direct sunlight. The bottle might act like a lens when direct sunlight falls on it. If the bottle is left on the seat of the car, the seat cover may catch fire.