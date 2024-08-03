Video: Man Collapses & Dies Of Heart Attack While Running On Treadmill In Ghaziabad Gym

X

In a video that surfaced on social media on Saturday, a man was seen collapsing and dying while running on a treadmill at a local gym in Ghaziabad's Wave City area. The incident, which occurred on August 2, has been linked to a suspected heart attack.

As per reports, the victim, identified as 40-year-old Jitendra Singh from Mahrauli village, was a regular visitor to the gym for his workouts. On Friday morning, Singh began his exercise routine around 8 a.m. but failed to return home afterwards. CCTV footage from the gym captures him initially working out vigorously before he gradually slows down and suddenly falls off the treadmill.

उत्तर प्रदेश : गाजियाबाद में जिम के अंदर बीमा एजेंट जालेंद्र की ट्रेडमिल पर दौड़ते-दौड़ते मौत हो गई। CPR देने के बावजूद जान नहीं बच सकी।

#uttarpradeshnews#ghaziabad#GYM pic.twitter.com/bvlHgWUHlo

Despite being given CPR by fellow gym-goers initially and later taken to hospital, Singh did not survive.

The police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of death, which is suspected to be a heart attack based on preliminary observations.

The final cause of death will be determined once the post-mortem report is completed.