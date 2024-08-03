 Video: Man Collapses & Dies Of Heart Attack While Running On Treadmill In Ghaziabad Gym
A man was seen in a video collapsing and dying while running on a treadmill at a local gym in Ghaziabad's Wave City area.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, August 03, 2024, 03:34 PM IST
article-image
In a video that surfaced on social media on Saturday, a man was seen collapsing and dying while running on a treadmill at a local gym in Ghaziabad's Wave City area. The incident, which occurred on August 2, has been linked to a suspected heart attack. 

As per reports, the victim, identified as 40-year-old Jitendra Singh from Mahrauli village, was a regular visitor to the gym for his workouts. On Friday morning, Singh began his exercise routine around 8 a.m. but failed to return home afterwards. CCTV footage from the gym captures him initially working out vigorously before he gradually slows down and suddenly falls off the treadmill.

Watch the video here:

Despite being given CPR by fellow gym-goers initially and later taken to hospital, Singh did not survive. 

The police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of death, which is suspected to be a heart attack based on preliminary observations.

The final cause of death will be determined once the post-mortem report is completed.

