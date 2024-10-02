 Video: Man Collapses & Dies Of Heart Attack While Shopping At Showroom In Hyderabad's Pragati Nagar
A 37-year-old man collapsed and died of a heart attack while shopping for clothes at a showroom near Hyderabad's Pragati Nagar

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 08:02 PM IST
In a tragic incident, a 37-year-old man collapsed and died of a heart attack while shopping for clothes at a showroom near Hyderabad's Pragati Nagar on Tuesday evening. 

The man, identified as Kalal Praveen Goud, was captured on video as he suddenly fell, making the showroom staff rush to his aid. Despite efforts to assist him, he was pronounced dead after arrival at a nearby hospital.

This incident highlights a worrying trend of sudden cardiac arrests in the city. 

In April, a 20-year-old engineering student also died of a heart attack in Hyderabad.

In September 2024, a software engineer passed away from cardiac arrest just hours after participating in a Laddu auction at a Ganesh pandal in Manikonda.

Other similar incidents have been reported in recent months, including a man working at a medical store in Hyderabad's Satyanarayana Swamy Colony, who collapsed and died in June, and a mechanic at a Hyundai showroom in Autonagar, who passed away in August due to a heart attack while repairing a car.

The rising number of sudden cardiac deaths has raised concerns, prompting calls for greater awareness of heart health and the importance of early medical intervention in emergencies.

