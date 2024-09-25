 Girl Sits On Man’s Lap, Hugs & Kisses Him As He Rides Bike On Busy Road In Hyderabad; Video Viral
A couple was seen romancing on a bike on a busy road in broad daylight in Telangana’s Hyderabad on Wednesday

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 01:06 PM IST
In a now-viral video, a couple was seen romancing on a bike on a busy road in broad daylight in Telangana’s Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The 21-second-long video shows a girl sitting on the lap of a boy riding a bike and hugging and kissing him.

The video seems to have been recorded by a man on a bike trailing the couple. 

As of now the identity of the couple is not known. 

Reports suggest that the incident took place on a busy road in Pahadi Shareef, an old city in Hyderabad. 

Hyderabad police have taken Suo Moto's cognisance of the video and filed a complaint. Further, a team has been formed to look into the increasing incidents of couples romancing on busy roads in the city. The police are also trying to identify the couple based on the video and the vehicle’s number plate.

Meanwhile, netizens on X, not only criticised the couple for their indecent act in full public view, but they also questioned why some couples do such lewd acts knowing they could be easily recorded and their video mostly likely would find its way to social media to make them face the consequence for their actions. 

One X user reacted sharply to the viral video and wrote, “No shame.”

Another user commented, “What a society.”

“How did they become like this?” wrote @DeepthiPKFan. 

“Why do lovers walk on the road?” said another X user.

“Reels cancer,” said @SharjeelShaik.

 

“Oyo rooms are all available freely…?” said another X user.

