Video: Long Queues At Petrol Pumps Across India As Truck Drivers Protest Against New Provision Under Hit & Run

Long queues at petrol pumps due to drivers protest | ANI

A day after Private bus and truck drivers staged protest across India against a new hit-and-run law, which attracts a 7-10 year prison sentence for drivers falling foul of it, massive chaos struck in various parts of the country.

Commuters face major inconvenience as transport drivers protest against new provisions in hit-and-run case introduced by Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023.

WATCH | Long Queues At Petrol Pumps At Bhendi Bazar As Truck Drivers Protest Against New Provision Under Hit & Run@vijaygohil3419 📽️#Mumbai #MumbaiNews #TruckDrivers #Protest pic.twitter.com/cfjGNwZA5z — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) January 2, 2024

Long queues at petrol pumps in Himachal

In Dharamshala of Himachal Pradesh, Long queues at petrol pumps were seen as Transport Association, drivers protested against new law on hit and run cases.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Long queues at petrol pumps in Dharamshala as Transport Association, drivers protest against new law on hit and run cases. pic.twitter.com/OWHvqXrTwS — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2024

Similar situation in Maharashtra's Nagpur

Visuals have also surfaced form Maharashtra's Nagpur where Long queues were seen at petrol pumps due to the protests.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Long queues at petrol pumps in Nagpur as Transport Association, drivers protest against new law on hit and run cases. pic.twitter.com/FWgQd1F5iH — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2024

What is the strike all about?

Truck Drivers, taxi and bus operators have started a nation-wide strike to oppose the provision of ₹7 lakh penalty and 10-year jail term for hit-and-run cases under the newly-passed Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The All India Motor Transport Congress says these provisions which have yet to come in force can lead to undue harassment, and must be recalled.

Fuel, fruits & Vegetable supply to take a hit?

Media reports said that over 70% of the estimated 1.20 lakh trucks, tempos and containers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) remained off the roads on Monday, and the three-day strike is likely to impact the distribution of fuel and hit fruits and vegetables supplies in the coming days.

STORY | Commuters in #Bhopal face inconvenience as transport drivers continue to protest against new provisions in hit-and-run case introduced by Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023. pic.twitter.com/3kAgXpbiiL — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 2, 2024

Reports said that the truck drivers claimed that the law is completely unfair as regardless facts, in the case of an accident, it’s almost always the driver of the larger vehicle who is booked. Drivers further claimed that in most of the accidents they also suffer serious injuries but they receive no support.