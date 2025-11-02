VIDEO: ISRO Launches Heaviest Communication Satellite CMS-03 From Sriharikota

ISRO Launches Heaviest Communication Satellite CMS-03 From Sriharikota |

Sriharikota: An ISRO heavylift rocket with communication satellite CMS-03, the 'heaviest' to be carried by an Indian launch vehicle and into the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO), lifted off from the spaceport here on Sunday.

After the 24 hour countdown concluded, the 43.5 metre tall rocket soared into the skies at the prefixed time of 5.26 pm from the second launch pad at this spaceport, about 135 km from Chennai, emanating bright orange coloured fumes on its tail.

The satellite riding piggyback on the LVM3-M5 rocket, after a flight journey of about 16-20 minutes, is expected to be separated upon reaching an altitude of about 180 km, ISRO said.

The CMS-03 is a multi-band communication satellite that would provide services over a wide oceanic region including the Indian landmass, ISRO said.

It is the heaviest satellite to be carried by a domestic rocket, launched from the Indian soil and into the GTO.

The Indian space agency has been utilizing the Kourou launch base in French Guiana for launching heavier satellites. In December 2018, ISRO had successfully launched communication satellite GSAT-11, weighing about 5,854 kg and the heaviest spacecraft built by the space agency, from French Guiana.

