 VIDEO: ISRO Launches Heaviest Communication Satellite CMS-03 From Sriharikota
PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 05:40 PM IST
Sriharikota: An ISRO heavylift rocket with communication satellite CMS-03, the 'heaviest' to be carried by an Indian launch vehicle and into the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO), lifted off from the spaceport here on Sunday.

The satellite riding piggyback on the LVM3-M5 rocket, after a flight journey of about 16-20 minutes, is expected to be separated upon reaching an altitude of about 180 km, ISRO said.

The CMS-03 is a multi-band communication satellite that would provide services over a wide oceanic region including the Indian landmass, ISRO said.

It is the heaviest satellite to be carried by a domestic rocket, launched from the Indian soil and into the GTO.

The Indian space agency has been utilizing the Kourou launch base in French Guiana for launching heavier satellites. In December 2018, ISRO had successfully launched communication satellite GSAT-11, weighing about 5,854 kg and the heaviest spacecraft built by the space agency, from French Guiana.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

