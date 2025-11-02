‘Pollution Enveloping City Like Grey Shroud Thrown Over It’: Priyanka Gandhi Expresses Concern Over Delhi’s Air Quality, Seeks ‘Urgent Intervention’ From PM Modi, CM Rekha Gupta

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra | ANI

New Delhi: Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday expressed concern over the poor and deteriorating air quality in Delhi and sought urgent intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.

Taking to micro-blogging website X Gandhi said,"Returning to the Delhi air from Wayanad first, then Bachwara in Bihar is truly shocking. The pollution enveloping this city is like a grey shroud thrown over it. "

"It’s really about time all of us get together regardless of our political compulsions and do something about it. The central and state government need to act immediately, we will all support and cooperate with whatever actions they choose to take to mitigate this awful situation. Year after year the citizens of Delhi are subjected to this toxicity with no recourse," she added.

Urging for prompt action she further said,"Those who suffer from respiratory issues, children who commute to school every day and senior citizens especially, need urgent intervention to clear the filthy smog we are all breathing. @gupta_rekha , @byadavbjp , @narendramodi , please take immediate steps."

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital deteriorated further on Sunday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) near AIIMS and surrounding areas touching 421, placing it in the 'Severe' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)

The worsening air quality comes after Saturday's citywide average AQI stood at 245, which falls under the 'Poor' category. The spike marks a sharp escalation in pollution levels across Delhi within 24 hours.