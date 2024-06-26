Video: Husband Brutally Thrashes Wife In Broad Daylight After Heated Argument On Busy Road In Jhansi

X

A video showing a man brutally thrashing his wife on a busy road in full public view in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi on June 25 has surfaced on social media.

In the video, the man, identified as Shivam Yadav, can be seen pulling his wife’s hair and hitting her with his elbow before she falls on the road. What is more worrisome is that nobody present at the scene came to rescue the woman, and neither did anyone try to intervene and pacify the man.

Reacting to the video, Jhansi police in a post on X said the woman, Mohini, has filed a complaint against her husband at the Nawabad police station. It said that the case pertains to a fight between husband and wife.

“The case pertains to a fight between husband and wife. On June 25, Yadav, a resident of Nawabad assaulted his wife Mohini, video of which has come to light through social media. In this regard, an application has been given by Mohini above at Nawabad police station,” said Jhansi police.

Police further said that a case has been registered in that matter under relevant sections and the woman has been sent for medical examination.

Further legal action is being taken in the case, said police.

This incident comes only days after another shocking incident in which a bride who went to a beauty parlour to get ready for her wedding was shot dead inside the salon. The accused identified as Deepak barged into the parlour, and fired shots at 22-year-old Kajal. Kajal was rushed to the hospital, however, she died during the treatment.

These two recent incidents have raised questions over the law and order situation in Jhansi.