VIDEO: Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Admitted To ICU, Brother Afzal Levels Allegation Of Poisoning

Mukhtar Ansari |

Lucknow: After Mukhtar Ansari fell seriously ill and was admitted to the ICU of District Banda jail, his brother and MP Afzal Ansari has spoken out about the alleged poisoning of Mukhtar while incarcerated. Afzal Ansari highlighted an ongoing plot to assassinate Mukhtar, emphasizing that the perpetrators are still attempting to execute their sinister plans.

He further said that multiple attempts have been made previously to eliminate Mukhtar. He even blamed a collusion between the government, criminals, and officials to wipe out Mukhtar. “This is the responsibility of the government to protect Mukhtar. We are striving hard to safeguard Mukhtar's security through legal means", he said.

The statement by Afzal Ansari underscores the urgency of addressing security concerns and ensuring justice in Mukhtar Ansari's case. Mukhtar’s health deteriorates; Shifted to ICU

In a concerning turn of events, Mukhtar Ansari's health took a severe downturn late last night, prompting his transfer to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Rani Durgavati Medical College. The gravity of the situation has led to a noticeable escalation in security measures, with a significant deployment of police personnel stationed outside the ICU ward.

Both the jail administration and district authorities have maintained a conspicuous silence regarding Ansari's health status. However, it is noteworthy that during a recent virtual hearing, Ansari had voiced grievances against the jail administration.

Subsequent to this, an investigation conducted by the Inspector General (IG) Zone led to the suspension of two deputy jailers and one jailer.

Ansari's health has been a cause for concern for approximately a week, with reports indicating a gradual deterioration in his condition over this period. The decision to transfer him to the medical college's ICU was made following a significant deterioration in his health late last night, indicating the seriousness of his medical condition.

Amidst these developments, a health report has surfaced, attributing Ansari's health woes to a urinary tract and stomach infection. The report further said that he is responding positively to treatment and is currently under medical supervision.

The latest episode in Ansari's ongoing health saga has reignited concerns regarding his well-being and safety, given his contentious history and involvement in high-profile cases. As authorities continue to navigate this delicate situation, the heightened security measures underscore the complexity and sensitivity surrounding Ansari's incarceration and health concerns.