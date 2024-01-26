Video: French President Emmanuel Macron Arrives In Delhi From Jaipur To Attend Republic Day Parade As Chief Guest

French President Emmanuel in Delhi | PTI

New Delhi: As India celebrates 75th Republic Day With great vigour and enthusiasm, French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Delhi from Jaipur last night (Thursday). President Macron will attend the Republic Day Parade in Delhi as the chief guest.

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to be the chief guest at India's 75th Republic Day celebrations today. This marks a unique reciprocal exchange following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France on its National Day in July 2023. This momentous visit by President Macron culminates the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the Strategic Partnership between India and France.

The two leaders have engaged in a series of high-profile meetings throughout 2023, underscoring the strength and depth of the bilateral relationship. Their interactions have spanned various global platforms, including the COP 28 Summit in Dubai, the G20 Leaders' Summit, and the G7 Summit in Hiroshima. Notably, President Macron was also the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Celebrations in France in July 2023.

This visit by President Macron marks the sixth time a French leader has been invited as the Chief Guest at India's Republic Day. This tradition began with President Jacques Chirac in 1976, followed by Valery Giscard d'Estaing in 1980, Nicolas Sarkozy in 2008, and Francois Hollande in 2016.

PM'S France visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's last visit to France for Bastille Day in July 2023 was a spectacle of symbolism and substance. The visit showcased the strong bonds between the two nations, with a tri-service Indian armed forces contingent marching at Champs-Elysees and a spectacular flypast by Rafale jets.



During the visit, Prime Minister Modi was honoured with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, a prestigious recognition in France. A State Banquet at the Louvre Museum and a private dinner at Elysee highlighted the grandeur of the occasion. The Prime Minister also addressed the Indian community at La Seine Musicale.