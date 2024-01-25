PM Narendra Modi Hugs Emmanuel Macron, Shakes Hand In Jaipur, Video Of Bonhomie Goes Viral

PM Modi hugs Emmanuel Macron |

Jaipur, January 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron exchanged a hug after meeting in Jaipur on Thursday, January 25. PM Narendra Modi accompanied Emmanuel Macron for a visit Jantar Mantar, the famous solar observatory established by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh in Jaipur. A video of PM Modi sharing a bonhomie with Macron, who is Chief Guest for the 75th Republic Day celebrations in Delhi, also surfaced online.

After meeting, PM Modi and Macron took a tour of Jantar Mantar together. Prior to his visit to Jantar Mantar, Macron visited Amber Fort. He was accompanied by India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari. At Amber Fort, Macron also posed for a picture with Jaishankar and Diya Kumari. The French President praised Rajasthani painting art and had interaction with artists.

PM Modi Hugs Emmanuel Macron:

#WATCH | PM Modi and French President Macron visit Jantar Mantar, the famous solar observatory established by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh, in Rajasthan's Jaipur pic.twitter.com/n7ZWxCuYtO — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

PM Modi, Macron Take Tour Of Jantar Mantar

#WATCH | PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron at Jantar Mantar, the famous solar observatory, in Rajasthan's Jaipur pic.twitter.com/vdslirAiJd — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2024

Emmanuel Macron Arrives In India

Earlier today, Emmanuel Macron arrived in Jaipur as part of his two-day state visit to India. Jaishankar, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma welcomed Macron at the Jaipur International Airport.

Macron's state visit marks France's sixth participation, the highest of any other nation, as chief guest on India's Republic Day. Furthermore, it comes months after PM Modi's Paris trip on France's Bastille Day on July 14, 2023. A French armed forces contingent is participating in the Republic Day parade and flypast alongside Indian troops and aviators.