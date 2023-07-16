'To The People of India, Trust And Friendship': Emmanuel Macron Shares Highlights Of PM Modi's France Visit (WATCH)

French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi | AFP

The French President Emmanuel Macron took to Twitter on Saturday and shared a video of moments spent with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the country last week. The short but eloquent video, includes visuals from when the PM was presented with the 'Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour', a brief look into France-India ties in history, Macron's conversation with the Indian Actor R Madhavan, and other important moments from the PM's visit to France.

The video ends with Macron saying, "Through you, I want to greet India's contribution to history as in the future of the world and tell you the friendly attachment that the French bring to your Nation and to your people. Thank you Prime Minister."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday concluded his "productive visit" to France and United Arab Emirates (UAE). He landed in India after concluding two short but very important two-nation tours which begun on July 13.

PM Modi's visit to France

Prior to visiting UAE, PM Modi was in Paris, where, in a historic moment, French President Emmanuel Macron bestowed the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is the highest French honour in military or civilian orders. With this, PM Modi becomes the first Indian PM to receive this honour.

PM Modi was hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and France's first lady Brigitte Macron at the Elysee Palace.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended Bastille Day Parade as Guest of Honour at the invitation of French President Macron on the Champs-Élysées.

The key highlights of PM Modi's France visit were the MoUs signed to enhance further cooperation in defence sector which included the first Scorpene submarine construction programme, a model of 'Make-in- India' and the sharing of naval expertise between companies in the two countries.

Major Highlights of the visit

In A joint statement issued following the PM Modi's delegation level talks with President Macron, both leaders applauded the collaboration between naval companies from both countries in sharing their expertise.

The leaders also expressed their satisfaction with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between [TT3] [P4] Mazgon Dockyard Ltd and Naval Group, which outlines the construction of three additional submarines as part of the P75 program.

With a view to adopting a Roadmap on Defence Industrial Cooperation between the two countries, India is setting up a Technical Office of the DRDO at its Embassy in Paris.

Highlighting the French commitment to the "Make-in-India" initiative, PM Modi and President Macron also commended the defense industrial partnerships rooted in mutual trust, including the contract between Safran Helicopter Engine and HAL for the Transfer of Technology of Forging and Castings for the Shakti Engine.

Other highlights

In line with their outstanding cooperation in military aviation spanning over five decades, India and France welcome the timely delivery of the 36 Rafale ordered by India.

In a significant decision, India and France on Friday decided to extend their ground-breaking defence cooperation in advanced aeronautical technologies by supporting the joint development of a combat aircraft engine.

A roadmap on this project will be prepared between French company Safran and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) before the end of this year.

They also decided to support industrial cooperation for motorization of heavy-lift helicopters under the Indian Multi Role Helicopter [IMRH] programme with Safran Helicopter Engine.

