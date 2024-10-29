 Video: Delivery Man Caught 'Spitting' In Milk Container In UP’s Moradabad; Probe Underway
Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 06:45 PM IST
A video has surfaced on social media showing a delivery man allegedly spitting into a milk container in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad. 

The footage, captured by a nearby CCTV camera, reportedly shows the man, identified as Alam, spitting into the container before transferring milk from one vessel to another. 

Alam had been supplying milk to a local resident, Pradeep Gupta, for years. As per reports, after seeing the video, local authorities took immediate notice, with police initiating an investigation. Police in a statement to the media said that the video has come to their notice and they are currently examining the CCTV footage for its authenticity.  

Despite no formal complaint from Gupta or others, the incident has prompted officials to look closely into the milkman’s practices.

Some neighbours claim Alam was simply checking the milk pot’s contents, while others, including the person who recorded the video, allege that he was deliberately contaminating the milk.

The incident has not only raised concerns about food safety among residents but has also highlighted a growing trend of food contamination incidents, with videos of similar events circulating on social media.

Rising cases of food contamination

This latest case adds to a troubling pattern of food contamination incidents in recent months. In one case in Delhi, a street food vendor was caught on video allegedly spitting into food while preparing it. The video quickly went viral, leading to calls for stricter health regulations.

UP: Man Arrested After Being Caught On Video Spitting On Rotis At Dhaba In Barabanki
The recent rise in cases like these has left consumers wary and has prompted authorities to consider stricter enforcement of hygiene regulations. While most cases remain isolated, the repeated surfacing of such incidents has added to the demand for improved oversight, ensuring food safety remains a priority in both urban and rural areas.

