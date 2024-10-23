 UP: Man Arrested After Being Caught On Video Spitting On Rotis At Dhaba In Barabanki
UP: Man Arrested After Being Caught On Video Spitting On Rotis At Dhaba In Barabanki

A video showing a man spitting on rotis while preparing them at a roadside dhaba in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki has gone viral

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 06:56 PM IST
Despite ongoing efforts by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's administration and continued police crackdowns, incidents involving the contamination of food with unsanitary practices have been on the rise in Uttar Pradesh. 

The latest in a series of such incidents, a video showing a man spitting on rotis while preparing them at a roadside dhaba in the district, has gone viral. Each time before placing the roti in the tandoor to cook, the man spits on it. 

Watch the video here:

Soon after the video went viral on social media, authorities took quick action and sealed the dhaba, while police detained the individual responsible for making the rotis.

Local police while confirming the incident said that the Food and Safety team had received a complaint from the town of Sudhiyamau, located in the Ramnagar area. The complaint alleged that a man was spitting on rotis at a dhaba near a local school. Following this, the Food and Safety Department sealed the establishment and informed the police, who promptly arrested the individual involved.

The man identified in the video as Irshad, a resident of Nabinagar in Fatehpur town, was taken into custody. A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the law.

This incident comes amid a growing number of similar cases in UP. In the past few months, two instances of contamination involving urine in food were reported in Ghaziabad, while a similar case surfaced in Aligarh just days ago. In light of these recurring incidents, CM Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to draft a new law to address such acts of food contamination.

The Chief Minister has stated the need for stringent legal measures against individuals caught contaminating food, calling for penalties that include both fines and harsh punishment. Authorities are currently working on a proposal to enact this new law, which aims to deter such practices and protect public health.

