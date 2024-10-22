 UP: Married Woman Tied To Tree & Thrashed By Villagers For Meeting Lover On Karwa Chauth In Raebareli; Shocking Video Surfaces
In a shocking incident from a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli, a married woman and her lover were brutally assaulted by the villagers after she allegedly met him on the day of Karva Chauth

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 05:19 PM IST
In a shocking incident from a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli, a married woman and her lover were brutally assaulted by the villagers after she allegedly met him on the day of Karwa Chauth.

The incident came to light only after a purported video of the assault went viral on social media.

The video, which has been widely circulated online, shows the woman tied to a tree while the man is seen lying on the road with his hands tied behind his back. The villagers can be heard hurling abuses at the couple, with several bystanders encouraging the assault. In the disturbing footage, a man can be seen mercilessly beating the woman while other women nearby urge him not to harm her. However, the violence continues.

At one point in the video, a man is heard making a horrific statement: "Tie her hands and let her stand there naked." It appears that the woman's clothes were torn before the video began, as she is seen clutching her clothes in a desperate attempt to cover herself.

Watch the video here:

According to reports, the woman, who is married to another man working in Gurgaon, had called her lover to break her Karva Chauth fast, a ritual traditionally observed by married women for their husband's long life.

When the villagers learned of the affair, they were enraged and decided to take matters into their own hands.

As per reports the woman was dragged to a tree and tied up while her lover was tied with a rope and forced to crawl on the ground. As the mob gathered around them, the woman was beaten, and her dignity was violated when the villagers repeatedly pulled at her clothes.

Despite the presence of onlookers, no one intervened to stop the violence, and the couple was subjected to hours of abuse.

Reports suggest that a formal complaint has been registered in the matter and strict action will be taken against those involved.

