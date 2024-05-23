VIDEO: Dabangg Police Barges Jeep Into Emergency Ward On 4th Floor Of AIIMS Rishikesh To Nab Doctor For Sexually Harassing Colleague

In a dramatic arrest operation, the Dehradun police arrested a man accused of molesting a female doctor at AIIMS Rishikesh. The arrest, marked by an unusual approach, saw police driving their vehicle (Jeep) in a very Dabangg movie style barging up to the fourth floor of the hospital which was an Emergency ward. The incident was captured in camera and was shared on social media.

एम्स ऋषिकेश में महिला डॉक्टर को अश्लील MMS भेजा गया। आरोप लगा नर्सिंग डॉक्टर सतीश कुमार पर। पुलिस, डॉक्टर को पकड़ने के लिए गाड़ी लेकर एम्स की इमरजेंसी में चौथे फ्लोर पर पहुंच गई। Video देखिए... pic.twitter.com/YRbcuTLIlp — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 22, 2024

According to media reports, the incident began when the police received information about the whereabouts of the accused, who had been evading arrest. To apprehend the accused, the Dehradun police decided to take an unconventional route. They drove their vehicle up the ramps of the hospital, reaching the fourth floor where the emergency ward is located as shown in the viral video.

In the video the vehicle's entry into the emergency ward created chaos as hospital staff scrambled to clear the way. Patients' beds and stretchers had to be hastily moved aside to allow the police vehicle to pass. Despite the commotion, the police did not stop, ensuring they reached their target without delay.

The accused identified as Satish Kumar is a Nursing officer at AIIMS Rishikesh, who had sent obscene MMS to a female doctor at the hospital.

State Commision For Women Takes Cognizance

According to report in news publication The Times Of India, Kusum Kandwal, chairperson of the Uttarakhand State Commission for Women, has taken cognizance of the incident. In response to the severity of the case and the public outcry over the disruption caused during the arrest, Kandwal visited AIIMS to meet the molested female doctor and assess the situation firsthand.

Dramatic Arrest Questions The Method Of Police Tactics

The dramatic arrest of the accused has sparked a debate over the method of police tactics in sensitive environments such as hospital. It is concerning over the potential risks to patient safety inside hospital and authorities should ensure a review of protocols to handle such situations in the future.