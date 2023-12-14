VIDEO: Muslim Man Urinates, Pelts Stones At Temple In Dehradun; Police Claim Accused Mentally Ill

Muslim Man Urinates, Pelts Stones At Temple In Dehradun; Police Claim Accused Mentally Ill | Twitter

Dehradun: In a shocking incident that came to light from Uttarakhand's Dehradun, a Muslim man was caught urinating at the gate of a temple and pelting stones at the temple. The incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed in the temple and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that a man comes inside the Kali Mata Temple late at night and urinates at the gate.

The man does not stop there, he also breaks the glass of the temple by throwing stones at it. The incident is deemed as an attempt to disturb the communal harmony in the capital of Uttarakhand.

The incident occurred late at night at around 1 AM at the Kali Mata Temple in Harrawala which falls under the Doiwala Police Station area on Tuesday (December 12). The man who is seen urinating at the gate of the temple is a Muslim and he is seen wearing a skull cap and with beard.

The police swung into action as soon as the video came to light. They started an investigation into the matter and initiated a search operation to nab the accused to avoid an escalation of religious sentiments in the area.

On receiving information about the incident, Hindu organisations reached the spot and started to create a commotion. The police escalated its efforts to nab the accused in which it succeeded.

ये इस्लामी कट्टरपंथी मोहम्मद सद्दाम है।



इसे हिन्दुओ से बहुत नफरत है।



इतनी नफरत की इसने काली मंदिर पर पेशाब तक कर दिया।



मामला देहरादून का है, पुलिस ने इस कट्टरपंथी को गिरफ्तार कर दिया है। pic.twitter.com/H4WRA6U0Hi — Rahul Sharma ( Journalist | BPS Live News) (@bpslivenews) December 13, 2023

The accused has been arrested by the Police and he has been identified as Mohammed Saddam. He was arrested from Mehuwala in Dehradun and is a resident of Nayanagar in Mehuwala.

The Police have claimed that the victim is mentally challenged and is receiving treatment for his mental illness from Selaqui Mental Hospital. The police further said that the accused has been arrested and is in police custody. The Police also said that the accused will be presented before the court soon.