Video: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Faints While Addressing Election Rally In J-K's Kathua

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who was campaigning for the party in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, suddenly became unwell. Kharge felt dizzy while addressing an election rally in Kathua.

Seeing Kharge's condition, several leaders present on the stage rushed to support him. Despite feeling unwell, Kharge continued his speech and said, "We will fight to restore statehood...I am 83 years old, I am not going to die so early. I will stay alive until PM Modi is removed from power."

The Congress president, while canvassing for the grand old party in Jasrota, Kathua, hit out at the BJP and the Centre, saying, "These people (Central Government) never wanted to conduct the elections. They would have done it within a couple of years if they wanted to. They started preparing for elections after the order of the Supreme Court... They did not want elections. They wanted to operate a remote-controlled government via the Lieutenant Governor."

Kharge Furhter said, "PM Modi did not give anything to the youth of India in the last 10 years. Can you believe in a person who cannot bring back your prosperity in 10 years? If a BJP leader comes in front of you, ask them if they brought prosperity or not."

It is noteworthy that this is the first assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. Today, Sunday, is the last day of campaigning before the third and final phase of voting. The final phase of voting will take place on October 3, and the results will be announced on October 8.