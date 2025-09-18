Video: Chairs Thrown As Brawl Erupts At Greater Noida West Society Over AOA Election Dispute

A dispute erupted over AOA (Apartment Owners Association) elections at Trident Embassy Society in Greater Noida West. The disagreement escalated to such an extent that it led to physical altercation. What began as a verbal argument between two factions quickly turned into a brawl, with fierce punches and kicks being exchanged.

Several videos of the scuffle are going viral rapidly on social media. It is reported that the AOA election process was underway in the society when a dispute arose between two groups over some issue. Initially, there was minor verbal sparring, but subsequently the situation deteriorated and both sides came face-to-face.

According to reports, both factions threw chairs at each other, causing chaos at the scene. Police arrived after receiving information and brought the situation under control. Bisrakh police station has registered a case based on complaints from both parties.

According to police, four residents have been booked after being questioned.

Local residents have expressed that such incidents raise concerns about the safety of families and children living in the society. People have appealed to the administration to conduct the electoral process with peace and transparency to prevent recurrence of such violent incidents.