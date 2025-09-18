 Video: Chairs Thrown As Brawl Erupts At Greater Noida West Society Over AOA Election Dispute
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo: Chairs Thrown As Brawl Erupts At Greater Noida West Society Over AOA Election Dispute

Video: Chairs Thrown As Brawl Erupts At Greater Noida West Society Over AOA Election Dispute

Local residents have expressed that such incidents raise concerns about the safety of families and children living in the society. People have appealed to the administration to conduct the electoral process with peace and transparency to prevent recurrence of such violent incidents.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 06:25 PM IST
article-image

A dispute erupted over AOA (Apartment Owners Association) elections at Trident Embassy Society in Greater Noida West. The disagreement escalated to such an extent that it led to physical altercation. What began as a verbal argument between two factions quickly turned into a brawl, with fierce punches and kicks being exchanged.

Several videos of the scuffle are going viral rapidly on social media. It is reported that the AOA election process was underway in the society when a dispute arose between two groups over some issue. Initially, there was minor verbal sparring, but subsequently the situation deteriorated and both sides came face-to-face.

Read Also
Greater Noida Tragedy: Woman And 11-Year-Old Son Die By Suicide After Jumping From 13th-Floor Flat
article-image

According to reports, both factions threw chairs at each other, causing chaos at the scene. Police arrived after receiving information and brought the situation under control. Bisrakh police station has registered a case based on complaints from both parties.

According to police, four residents have been booked after being questioned.

FPJ Shorts
SEBI Clears Adani Group, Gautam Adani Of Hindenburg-Linked Allegations
SEBI Clears Adani Group, Gautam Adani Of Hindenburg-Linked Allegations
VIDEO: Telangana Teacher Dances 'In Perfect Sync' With Students On Telugu Folk Song; Wins Hearts On Internet
VIDEO: Telangana Teacher Dances 'In Perfect Sync' With Students On Telugu Folk Song; Wins Hearts On Internet
Fugitive Businessman Lalit Modi's Brother Samir Modi Arrested By Delhi Police In Rape Case
Fugitive Businessman Lalit Modi's Brother Samir Modi Arrested By Delhi Police In Rape Case
Did Neeraj Chopra Shake Hands With Arshad Nadeem At World Athletics Championships 2025? Here’s The truth
Did Neeraj Chopra Shake Hands With Arshad Nadeem At World Athletics Championships 2025? Here’s The truth

Local residents have expressed that such incidents raise concerns about the safety of families and children living in the society. People have appealed to the administration to conduct the electoral process with peace and transparency to prevent recurrence of such violent incidents.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

On Camera: Woman Flung Into Air After Speeding Thar Rams Into Him In UP's Ghaziabad

On Camera: Woman Flung Into Air After Speeding Thar Rams Into Him In UP's Ghaziabad

Fugitive Businessman Lalit Modi's Brother Samir Modi Arrested By Delhi Police In Rape Case

Fugitive Businessman Lalit Modi's Brother Samir Modi Arrested By Delhi Police In Rape Case

Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Hails GST Reforms As ‘Diwali Gift’ From PM Modi; VIDEO

Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Hails GST Reforms As ‘Diwali Gift’ From PM Modi; VIDEO

'My Restaurant Made ₹50 Sales, I Pay ₹15 Lakh In Salaries': Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut While...

'My Restaurant Made ₹50 Sales, I Pay ₹15 Lakh In Salaries': Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut While...

Allahabad High Court Grants Bail To Azam Khan In Rampur Land Case

Allahabad High Court Grants Bail To Azam Khan In Rampur Land Case