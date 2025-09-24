Raja Bhaiya’s Estranged Wife Bhanvi Kumari Alleges Illegal Arms Possession, Questions Police Inaction After Complaint To PMO | X

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), September 24: The estranged wife of Uttar Pradesh MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya has made serious allegations of illegal arms possession against him. She has also accused the police of inaction even after she provided evidence about the stockpile of illegal weapons possessed by Raja Bhaiya. She has shared the pictures and videos of the stockpile, claiming that she knew the exact location of the weapons and was ready to share the location with the authorities.

Bhanvi Kumari Singh in a fresh allegation said that her complaints are being forwarded from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the Union Home Minister to the Uttar Pradesh government for investigation and no concrete action has been taken in connection with the matter. She further claims that efforts are being made to divert attention from the illegal arms issue, damage her reputation and put her daughter's safety at risk.

She also shared an audio clip in which a person allegedly admits to firing a gun and also threatens to fire again. The accused person in the viral audio clip is being said to be Raja Bhaiya himself. She questioned, “When such a serious crime has been reported with solid evidence, why are the agencies sitting idle? Is the person more important than the crime because of political backing?”

Bhanvi further alleged that political influence is being used to shield the accused, create pressure against her and even force people to speak out against her. She appealed to the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure for her safety, security to her daughters and hand over the case to the CBI for a fair investigation.

She clarified that her evidence relates only to the alleged illegal arms cache and has nothing to do with personal or family disputes. She said, “I have given electronic evidence of these weapons to the authorities. A scientific forensic probe must be done immediately. This is not about relationships, it is about crime and public safety.”