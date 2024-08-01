Video: KTR Dragged Out By Marshals From Telangana Assembly For Protesting Outside CM's Chamber

Telangana police have detained several BRS MLAs, including KT Rama Rao, former state minister and working president of the party. They staged a protest before the CM's chamber in the Assembly, seeking an apology from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for his remarks against women MLAs.

According to reports, marshals stationed in front of the CM's chamber in the assembly removed BRS working president KTR and party MLAs.

Later, the police detained the BRS MLAs and took them to the police station in a police van.

KTR demanded that CM Revanth Reddy immediately apologise for his disrespectful remarks against women legislators.

The controversy arose from a remark by the chief minister, who suggested that if BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) paid attention to the “elder sisters” seated behind him, he would be betrayed.

“KTR keeps saying that the BRS will cooperate with us, but whom will you trust? I want to tell KTR that the sisters sitting behind him betrayed us (Congress) and joined BRS. If KTR listens to them, his party will end up like Jubilee bus stand,” Revanth said.

BRS MLAs Sabitha Indra Reddy and Sunitha Laxma Reddy were sitting behind Rama Rao and were offended by the chief minister’s remarks. Sabitha mentioned that she was the one who invited Revanth to join the Congress, promising him a bright future in the party.

“Why do you have animosity towards me? Why are you always targeting me? Why are you insulting me?” Sabitha asked, demanding Revanth retract his statement.

Revanth replied that Sabitha had encouraged him to join the Congress like a sister to a younger brother.

“However, when the party asked me to contest from Malkajgiri in the 2018 Lok Sabha elections, she betrayed me by joining the BRS despite promising to support me in the elections,” he said.

Revanth Reddy's comments caused an uproar in the assembly on Wednesday. BRS legislators accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of insulting their female colleagues and demanded justice and an end to “dictatorship” by storming the Well of the House.