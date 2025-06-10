VIDEO: Boy Kidnapped During Bhandara Reunited With Family After 10 Years; Identified By Finger Cut & Facial Marks

Missing Boy Reunited With Family After 10 Years | X

Noida, June 10: In a surprising and emotional turn of events, Noida Police successfully re-united a boy with his family after ten years. There are reports that the boy disappeared around 10 years ago in 2015 at the age of seven. However, he has now been reunited with his family as a 17-year-old teenager.

There are reports that the incident occurred in the Phase 2 Police Station area in Noida. The boy who has been identified as Himanshu went missing near a temple in Gejha village during a community meal also known as bhandara. The family of the missing boy searched for him, however, they eventually filed a missing person report at the Phase 2 police station.

The boy remained missing for ten long years. The breakthrough came in the case when Faridabad Police were investigating a case of a missing child which was reported on May 28. During the investigation, they arrested a suspect who had another child with him. The same child turned out to be the missing Himanshu.

How Himanshu was identified

Noida Police said that Himanshu was identified due to the key clues like a cut finger and marks on the face. These clues helped to confirm the missing boy's identity. When Faridabad Police searched in the records across police stations, an old missing report with a matching name and details surfaced from Noida's Phase 2 police station.

Further questioning and verification confirmed that the child found with the suspect was indeed Himanshu. The emotional moment when he recognised his parents at the police station left everyone in tears, especially his mother, who broke down sobbing with relief and joy.

Who took Himanshu and why

The suspect who is currently in Faridabad jail told police that he had taken the child with him to Delhi after the bhandara event. He claimed his relationship with his wife ended and he had taken the child as future support for himself.

The police will take permission to record the suspect’s full statement and gather more evidence. Further legal action will follow.

Owing to the combined efforts of the Noida and Faridabad police, a mother was finally reunited with her son after a decade. There is now a sense of celebration and relief in the family as their long-lost child has returned home safely.