Video: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Calls Rahul Gandhi 'G***u', Bengal Congress Files Police Complaint

The West Bengal Congress filed a police complaint on Monday against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari for making "distasteful and derogatory remarks" directed at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Adhikari made derogatory remarks about Rahul Gandhi while discussing the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', which commenced in West Bengal and entered Bihar on Monday morning, as shown in a recently circulated video clip.

Adhikari's derogatory comment on Gandhi

Talking to reporters about Gandhi's yatra, Adhikari said, "I have consistently been hearing about Rahul Gandhi for the past four days. Who is he? A G***u. He said a few days ago that he puts coal pieces on a stove to make tea in the morning...The fact that coal can be put on a stove was beyond my knowledge or understanding."

BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari has called Rahul Gandhi a "Gandu".



Political Differences aside, Remarks like this should be Condemned by All. BJP & Suvendu are Hitting a New Low everyday in terms of Ethics & Decency. pic.twitter.com/Q8VNuscZpP — The Enigmous (@_TheEnigmous) January 29, 2024

Suman Roy Chaudhuri, Bengal Congress Secretary, and Abhishek Bannerjee, State Unit Party Spokesperson, submitted the complaint to the Raiganj police station. The Congress also demanded "unconditional apology" from Adhikari for his comments.

TMC slams Adhikari for his comment

Trinamool Congress general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh criticised the BJP MLA for using an obscene word. On X, he shared the video of the incident, stating that such "uncivilized and bad culture" should cease in politics. Ghosh emphasised his strong opposition to the usage of offensive language.

"Is this any language? What kind of language is Gaddar using to insult Rahul Gandhi," the TMC spokesperson asked.

এটা ভাষা? রাহুল গান্ধীকে কী ভাষায় আক্রমণ করছেন গদ্দার? রাজনীতিতে এই ধরণের অসভ্যতা, অপসংস্কৃতি বন্ধ হোক। রাজ্য কংগ্রেস নেতারা বিজেপির দালালি করতে গিয়ে আর কত নিচে নামবেন যে এটাও হজম করছেন?

শুভেন্দুর কুৎসিত রাজনীতি বেআব্রু হয়ে পড়ছে। এই অসুস্থ ভাষার তীব্র প্রতিবাদ করছি। pic.twitter.com/x9s1mFyUMP — Kunal Ghosh (@KunalGhoshAgain) January 29, 2024

Congress warns legal action against Adhikari

Discussing the alleged video, Suman Roy Chaudhari expressed disappointment, stating that it is "very unfortunate" for the Leader of Opposition in Bengal to employ "such derogatory language against the main face of INDIA (alliance), Rahul Gandhi". Chaudhari questioned the BJP on how they expect people to "respect their ideology" when it is reflected through language. He emphasised that Suvendu Adhikari's use of the offensive word reflects both his and the BJP's "culture".

Chaudhari continued, saying, "The language you have used against Rahul Gandhi is extremely derogatory, and this is the first time I presume this kind of word has been used against such a popular public figure like Rahul Ji."

Demanding an unconditional apology from Suvendu Adhikari within 24 hours, Chaudhari warned that if not received, the Congress would take legal action.