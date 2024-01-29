 Day After Nitish Kumar's U-Turn, Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' To Enter Bihar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDay After Nitish Kumar's U-Turn, Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' To Enter Bihar

Day After Nitish Kumar's U-Turn, Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' To Enter Bihar

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a public meeting in Kishanganj, followed by a big rally in the adjoining district of Purnea

PTIUpdated: Monday, January 29, 2024, 09:30 AM IST
article-image

Bihar: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' will on Monday reach Bihar through Kishanganj, a district with a heavy Muslim population which is also a party stronghold. Rahul Gandhi's Bihar tour comes a day after the Congress was left high and dry with former ally Nitish Kumar, the Bihar chief minister, making a return to the BJP-led NDA. This is Gandhi's first visit to Bihar since the assembly poll campaign of 2020.

Rahul Gandhi's plan in Bihar

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a public meeting in Kishanganj, followed by a big rally in the adjoining district of Purnea on Tuesday and another one in Katihar a day later, according to Congress legislature party leader Shakil Ahmed Khan. He will be leaving for West Bengal on Thursday via Araria district and will return to Bihar a few days later via Jharkhand, said state Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh.

Read Also
Nitish Kumar Resigns As Bihar CM, Says 'Alliance With INDIA Bloc Didn't Work'; To Form Govt With BJP...
article-image

Alliance partners invited

According to leaders of the state Congress, the party's alliance partners in Bihar like RJD president Lalu Prasad and CPI(ML)-L general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya have been invited to the rally at Purnea. Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) president with whom the Congress had shared power till he did a volte face, was also extended an invitation which had been accepted by the veteran leader.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Big Statement By Union Minister Shantanu Thakur; Says CAA Will Be Implemented Across India Within 7...

Big Statement By Union Minister Shantanu Thakur; Says CAA Will Be Implemented Across India Within 7...

VIDEO: Govt College Teacher Locked And Burnt Alive Inside Room In UP’s Kanpur; Probe Underway

VIDEO: Govt College Teacher Locked And Burnt Alive Inside Room In UP’s Kanpur; Probe Underway

Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Announces Protest By OBCs Against State Govt's Decision On...

Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Announces Protest By OBCs Against State Govt's Decision On...

Day After Nitish Kumar's U-Turn, Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' To Enter Bihar

Day After Nitish Kumar's U-Turn, Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' To Enter Bihar

Delhi Police Recovers Body Of Top Cop's Son In Haryana Canal; Prime Accused Of Murder Held

Delhi Police Recovers Body Of Top Cop's Son In Haryana Canal; Prime Accused Of Murder Held