 VIDEO: BJP MLA Brajbhushan Rajput, Supporters Stop Water Resources Minister Swatantra Dev Singh’s Convoy In Mahoba
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVIDEO: BJP MLA Brajbhushan Rajput, Supporters Stop Water Resources Minister Swatantra Dev Singh’s Convoy In Mahoba

VIDEO: BJP MLA Brajbhushan Rajput, Supporters Stop Water Resources Minister Swatantra Dev Singh’s Convoy In Mahoba

Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh’s convoy was briefly stopped in Mahoba by BJP MLA Brijbhushan Rajput and supporters over alleged lapses in Jal Jeevan Mission works. Heated exchanges and scuffles followed before officials intervened. The minister assured action and inspections, while viral videos sparked political debate.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 05:55 PM IST
article-image

Tension erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district on Friday when the convoy of Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh was briefly stopped by BJP MLA Brijbhushan Rajput and his supporters while the minister was returning from a public programme.

The incident occurred on the Collectorate Road after the minister attended a “Yuva Udgosh” programme at Ramshree Mahavidyalaya. A large group of supporters, led by the Charkhari MLA, parked vehicles on the road and halted the convoy to protest the poor condition of roads dug up under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Supporters alleged that roads remain unrepaired and several villages are still without water supply even after three years.

During the protest, heated arguments broke out between party workers and security personnel, leading to a brief scuffle. Circle Officer Sadar Arun Kumar Singh and SDM Shivdhyan Pandey intervened to bring the situation under control. Minister Swatantra Dev Singh stepped out of his vehicle and held a sharp exchange with the MLA. Videos of the incident later surfaced on social media, with claims that the minister was held hostage, though officials denied such assertions.

Speaking to the MLA, the minister assured strict action, stating that officials would be suspended if negligence was found. He offered to personally inspect affected villages along with the MLA and district officials.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Overtakes Delhi In Air Pollution With AQI At 211, While Capital Improves To 185
Mumbai Overtakes Delhi In Air Pollution With AQI At 211, While Capital Improves To 185
ICC Names 2 Bangladesh Umpires In Officiating Panel For T20 World Cup 2026 After BCB Exit - Check Who They Are
ICC Names 2 Bangladesh Umpires In Officiating Panel For T20 World Cup 2026 After BCB Exit - Check Who They Are
Budget 2026: Manmohan Singh To Nirmala Sitharaman - Longest & Shortest Budget Speeches In Independent India’s History & Their Duration - VIDEO
Budget 2026: Manmohan Singh To Nirmala Sitharaman - Longest & Shortest Budget Speeches In Independent India’s History & Their Duration - VIDEO
Ajit Pawar’s Sons Collect Ashes In Baramati A Day After State Funeral Following Tragic Plane Crash
Ajit Pawar’s Sons Collect Ashes In Baramati A Day After State Funeral Following Tragic Plane Crash
Read Also
'Apni Biwi Ki Kasam Khao': UP Minister Swatantra Dev Singh Challenges SP MLA To Swear By Wife In...
article-image

Later, MLA Brijbhushan Rajput told the media that schemes like Jal Jeevan Mission and Namami Gange have remained incomplete, with damaged roads, leaking pipelines, and unfinished tanks. He said he had repeatedly raised the issue in the Assembly and through letters. Rajput denied rebelling against the government, stating that highlighting public issues was his responsibility.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Budget 2026: Manmohan Singh To Nirmala Sitharaman - Longest & Shortest Budget Speeches In...
Budget 2026: Manmohan Singh To Nirmala Sitharaman - Longest & Shortest Budget Speeches In...
NIA Court Takes Cognisance Of Chargesheet In Jiribam Meitei Family Killing Case After Year-Long...
NIA Court Takes Cognisance Of Chargesheet In Jiribam Meitei Family Killing Case After Year-Long...
Kanpur Man Records Video Alleging Forced Conversion, Dies By Suicide; Probe On
Kanpur Man Records Video Alleging Forced Conversion, Dies By Suicide; Probe On
Man Forces Stray Puppy To Drink Canned Liquid: Netizens Claim It Was Alcohol & Demand Strict Action
Man Forces Stray Puppy To Drink Canned Liquid: Netizens Claim It Was Alcohol & Demand Strict Action
Menstrual Health Part Of Right To Life: SC Directs States To Provide Free Sanitary Pads For Girls
Menstrual Health Part Of Right To Life: SC Directs States To Provide Free Sanitary Pads For Girls