VIDEO: BJP MLA Brajbhushan Rajput, Supporters Stop Water Resources Minister Swatantra Dev Singh’s Convoy In Mahoba

Tension erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district on Friday when the convoy of Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh was briefly stopped by BJP MLA Brijbhushan Rajput and his supporters while the minister was returning from a public programme.

The incident occurred on the Collectorate Road after the minister attended a “Yuva Udgosh” programme at Ramshree Mahavidyalaya. A large group of supporters, led by the Charkhari MLA, parked vehicles on the road and halted the convoy to protest the poor condition of roads dug up under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Supporters alleged that roads remain unrepaired and several villages are still without water supply even after three years.

During the protest, heated arguments broke out between party workers and security personnel, leading to a brief scuffle. Circle Officer Sadar Arun Kumar Singh and SDM Shivdhyan Pandey intervened to bring the situation under control. Minister Swatantra Dev Singh stepped out of his vehicle and held a sharp exchange with the MLA. Videos of the incident later surfaced on social media, with claims that the minister was held hostage, though officials denied such assertions.

Speaking to the MLA, the minister assured strict action, stating that officials would be suspended if negligence was found. He offered to personally inspect affected villages along with the MLA and district officials.

Later, MLA Brijbhushan Rajput told the media that schemes like Jal Jeevan Mission and Namami Gange have remained incomplete, with damaged roads, leaking pipelines, and unfinished tanks. He said he had repeatedly raised the issue in the Assembly and through letters. Rajput denied rebelling against the government, stating that highlighting public issues was his responsibility.