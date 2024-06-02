 Video: Before Surrendering At Tihar Jail, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Offers Prayers At Hanuman Temple In Connaught Place
Video: Before Surrendering At Tihar Jail, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Offers Prayers At Hanuman Temple In Connaught Place

PTIUpdated: Sunday, June 02, 2024, 04:12 PM IST
article-image
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with wife Sunita Kejriwal at Hanuman Temple on June 2 | X | AAP

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal offered prayers at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place on Sunday after visiting the Raj Ghat. He is scheduled to surrender at the Tihar jail later in the day.

From the temple, Kejriwal left for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office on Rouse Avenue Road where he will address party workers and leaders.

The AAP national convenor was accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal, party leaders, including Delhi ministers Atishi, Kailash Gahlot and Saurabh Bharadwaj, Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and Sandeep Pathak, and leaders Durgesh Pathak, Rakhi Birla and Reena Gupta.

Kejriwal was released from the prison on May 10 on interim bail granted by the Supreme Court in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam to campaign in the Lok Sabha polls.

The bail expired on June 1, the day the last seventh and last phase of the general elections was held.

The Delhi BJP staged a protest outside the Raj Ghat against Kejriwal. Members of the party were seen being detained by police.

In a post on X in Hindi, Kejriwal, earlier in the day, said, "On orders of the honourable Supreme Court, I came out from prison for election campaign for 21 days. Many thanks to the honourable Supreme Court." "Today I will go to Tihar and surrender. I will leave home at 3 pm. First, I will go to Raj Ghat and pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. From there, I will go to Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place to seek blessings of Hanuman ji. And from there, I will go to the party office and meet with workers and party leaders. From there, I will leave for Tihar," the chief minister said.

'They Tortured Me In Many Ways,' Alleges Arvind Kejriwal Ahead Of June 2 Surrender; Replays...
article-image

"All of you take care of yourselves. I will be worried about you. If you are happy then your Kejriwal will also be happy in jail. Jai Hind," he added.

