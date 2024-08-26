VIDEO: 'Batenge Toh Katenge,' Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath Urges Unity, Cites Bangladesh Crisis As Warning

UP Yogi Adityanath | X/ @myogiadityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called for national unity, emphasizing that the country can only reach the pinnacle of prosperity if its people remain united. Speaking at an event in Agra, Adityanath warned of the dangers of division, stating, "The nation will be empowered only when we stay united. If we are divided, we will be destroyed."

Addressing the gathering in Hindi, the Chief Minister said, "Batenge toh katenge, ek rahenge to nek rahenge, surakshit rahenge aur samriddhi ki parakashtha ko pahuchenge" ("If divided, we will be cut up; if united, we will be good, secure, and reach the pinnacle of prosperity").

Adityanath referenced the ongoing political crisis in neighboring Bangladesh as a cautionary example. "You are seeing what is happening in Bangladesh. Those mistakes should not be repeated here," he said, urging the people of India to learn from the turmoil in the neighboring country.

He highlighted that Sheikh Hasina, the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, was forced to flee the country following weeks of deadly protests, and warned that similar instability could threaten India if unity is not maintained.

The remarks were made during a rally in Agra on August 26, where Adityanath unveiled a statue of Rashtraveer Durgadas Rathore, a Rajput noble known for leading the resistance against Mughal attempts to annex the Marwar Kingdom in the 17th century. The Chief Minister used the occasion to reinforce the importance of a united front for the nation's strength and prosperity.

"There can be nothing bigger than the nation, and when will a nation be strong? When we are united and good," Adityanath emphasized.

The Chief Minister also shared a clip of his speech on X, reiterating his call for unity and warning against the dangers of division. His comments come at a time when political tensions are high in the region, and his reference to Bangladesh's crisis underscores the potential risks of internal discord.

Adityanath concluded his speech by stressing the need to realize the resolve of *Viksit Bharat* (Developed India), aligning his message of unity with the broader national goal of progress and development.