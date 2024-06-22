VIDEO: Another Bridge Collapses In Bihar's Siwan Days After Araria Tragedy; RJD Attacks State Govt |

Bihar continues to experience a series of bridge collapses. Following the recent collapse of an under-construction bridge over the Bakra River in Araria, another bridge has suddenly collapsed over the Gandak Canal in Siwan district on Saturday. The collapse caused panic in the surrounding area, but fortunately, there were no casualties.

The incident occurred in Ramgarha Panchayat of Daraonda block. Reports indicate that the bridge was old and the collapse was due to negligence during recent canal construction. The strong water flow weakened the bridge's pillars, leading to its collapse on Saturday.

Video Shows Bridge Collapsing

According to a report by Navbharat Times, local residents reported hearing a loud noise before the bridge fell, prompting them to rush out of their homes. Luckily, no one was injured in the incident. A video of the collapse has surfaced, showing the bridge crumbling.

The collapse of this bridge has severed the connection between Pathedi Bazaar in Maharajganj block and Ramgarha Panchayat in Daraonda block, affecting the daily commute of thousands of people. Residents will now have to take a longer route, causing major inconvenience.

Villagers have demanded an investigation into the bridge collapse and strict action against those responsible. They claim that negligence during the canal construction led to the disaster. Additionally, they have urged the administration to construct a new bridge as soon as possible to restore smooth transportation, said the report.

RJD Attacks Bihar's NDA Govt

In response to the bridge collapse in Siwan, the main opposition party, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has accused Bihar's NDA government of corruption. RJD criticised the government on social media, stating, "Look at the deeds of the double-engine government. It seems certain that a bridge will collapse every week. Such a rare display of commission-taking, bureaucracy, and corruption is not seen anywhere else in the world."

देख लीजिए डबल इंजन की सरकार के कारनामे!



हर हफ्ते कोई ना कोई पुल गिरना 100% तय ही माना जाता है!



कमीशनखोरी, अफसरशाही और भ्रष्टाचार का ऐसा दुर्लभ प्रदर्शन दुनिया में और कहीं नहीं दिखेगा!



सिवान: pic.twitter.com/LEtlsCafEJ — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) June 22, 2024

Araria Bridge Tragedy

Last week, another bridge over the Bakra River in Araria district partially collapsed. According to a police officer, there were no injuries in this incident. The bridge, constructed by the state government, had not yet been opened to the public as the access road was still under construction. This bridge was intended to connect Kursa Kanta and Sikti areas in Araria district.

Araria's Superintendent of Police, Amit Ranjan, stated that officials have arrived to investigate the collapse of the newly constructed bridge over the Bakra River. The exact cause of the incident is still unknown. Earlier, in March, a bridge under construction over the Kosi River in Supaul district collapsed, resulting in one death and ten injuries.